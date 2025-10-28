Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump files ‘powerhouse’ appeal in 'politically charged' Manhattan district attorney case

The case is currently stayed until 2029

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Published | Updated
FIRST ON FOX: President Donald Trump’s legal team filed a "powerhouse" appeal in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against him, demanding the verdict be thrown out and that the "most politically charged prosecution in our Nation’s history" be dismissed altogether.

Fox News Digital obtained the 111-page appeal filed in New York Supreme Court’s Appellate Division late Monday night.

Sullivan & Cromwell’s Robert J. Giuffra Jr. is representing the president in the matter.

PROSECUTORS REQUEST STAY IN TRUMP NY CASE UNTIL 2029 AS DEFENSE PLANS MOTION FOR DISMISSAL 'ONCE AND FOR ALL'

Split of Donald Trump and Alvin Bragg.

New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating former President Donald Trump for alleged hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.  (Shane Bevel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images/Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Trump pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree but was found guilty in May after a six-week-long unprecedented criminal trial in New York in 2025.  

New York v. Trump is on a halt until 2029.

WHERE DOES TRUMP'S NEW YORK SENTENCING STAND AFTER MASSIVE ELECTION WIN?

"President Trump’s legal team filed a powerhouse appeal in the Manhattan DA’s Witch Hunt, as the President continues his fight to put an end to the Radical Democrat Lawfare once and for all," a spokesman for the president’s legal team told Fox News Digital.

"The Supreme Court’s historic decision on Immunity, the Federal and New York State Constitutions, and other established legal precedent mandate that this meritless hoax be immediately overturned and dismissed," the Trump spokesman continued.

"President Trump will keep defeating Democrat weaponization at every turn as he focused on his singular mission to Make America Great Again."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Brooke Singman is a political correspondent and reporter for Fox News Digital, Fox News Channel and FOX Business.

