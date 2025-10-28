Trump files ‘powerhouse’ appeal in 'politically charged' Manhattan district attorney case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: President Donald Trump’s legal team filed a "powerhouse" appeal in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against him, demanding the verdict be thrown out and that the "most politically charged prosecution in our Nation’s history" be dismissed altogether.

Fox News Digital obtained the 111-page appeal filed in New York Supreme Court’s Appellate Division late Monday night.

Sullivan & Cromwell’s Robert J. Giuffra Jr. is representing the president in the matter.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree but was found guilty in May after a six-week-long unprecedented criminal trial in New York in 2025.

New York v. Trump is on a halt until 2029.

"President Trump’s legal team filed a powerhouse appeal in the Manhattan DA’s Witch Hunt, as the President continues his fight to put an end to the Radical Democrat Lawfare once and for all," a spokesman for the president’s legal team told Fox News Digital.

"The Supreme Court’s historic decision on Immunity, the Federal and New York State Constitutions, and other established legal precedent mandate that this meritless hoax be immediately overturned and dismissed," the Trump spokesman continued.

"President Trump will keep defeating Democrat weaponization at every turn as he focused on his singular mission to Make America Great Again."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.