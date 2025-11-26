Alleged National Guard shooter worked with US government entities in Afghanistan, including CIA: Ratcliffe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: The Afghan national accused of shooting two National Guard members blocks from the White House worked with various United States government entities, including the CIA, as a member of a partner force in Afghanistan, Fox News Digital has learned.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, entered the United States on the heels of the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021 under the Biden administration. Lakanwal arrived in the U.S. a month later under "Operation Allies Welcome."

TWO NATIONAL GUARD MEMBERS SHOT NEAR WHITE HOUSE, AFGHAN NATIONAL SUSPECT IN CUSTODY: 'ACT OF EVIL'

Intelligence sources told Fox News Digital that Lakanwal had a prior relationship with various entities in the U.S. government, including the CIA, due to his work as a member of a partner force in Kandahar.

"In the wake of the disastrous Biden withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Biden administration justified bringing the alleged shooter to the United States in September 2021 due to his prior work with the U.S. government, including CIA, as a member of a partner force in Kandahar, which ended shortly following the chaotic evacuation," CIA Director John Ratcliffe told Fox News Digital.

"The individual—and so many others—should have never been allowed to come here," Ratcliffe continued. "Our citizens and service members deserve far better than to endure the ongoing fallout from the Biden administration’s catastrophic failures."

Ratcliffe added: "God bless our brave troops."

Fox News Digital has learned that the FBI is taking the lead on the investigation.

2 NATIONAL GUARDSMEN CRITICALLY WOUNDED IN ‘TARGETED SHOOTING’ BLOCKS FROM WHITE HOUSE

Multiple high level intelligence sources told Fox News Digital that the shooting is being investigated as a possible act of international terrorism.

FBI officials confirmed the two West Virginia National Guardsmen remain in critical condition.

In an online address to the nation late Wednesday, President Donald Trump called the shooting a "savage attack" and described how one of the Guardsmen "was shot at point-blank range in a monstrous ambush-style attack just steps away from the White House."

Trump added that the "heinous assault" was an "act of evil and act of hatred and an act of terror. It was a crime against our entire nation. It was a crime against humanity."

"The hearts of all Americans tonight are with those two members of the West Virginia National Guard and their families," he added. "The love of our entire country is pouring out for them, and we are lifting them up in our prayers as we are filled with anguish and grief for those who were shot, we're also filled with righteous anger and ferocious resolve. As President of the United States, I am determined to ensure that the animal who perpetrated this atrocity pays the steepest possible price."

"This is a targeted shooting," D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser explained during a news conference Wednesday afternoon following the shooting. "One individual appeared to target these guardsmen. That individual has been taken into custody."