Immigration

ICE threats and harassment could bring prison time under new GOP Halo Act

Moody is introducing The Halo Act amid a surge in violent threats against immigration officials

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
DHS warns car rammings targeting ICE, CBP in 'Operation Charlotte's Web' Video

DHS warns car rammings targeting ICE, CBP in 'Operation Charlotte's Web'

Fox News correspondent Madison Scarpino reports on the success of 'Operation Charlotte's Web' after agents arrested 207 illegal aliens despite protests and attacks.

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Ashley Moody is rolling out a measure that would punish anyone who threatens a federal immigration officer while doing their job, Fox News Digital has learned.

Moody, R-Fla., is introducing The Halo Act, which would make it illegal for anyone, after being told to stay back, to knowingly come within 25 feet of a federal immigration officer who is doing their job.

OFFICER INJURED AFTER FEDERAL LAW ENFORCEMENT FACE MULTIPLE RAMMING ATTACKS DURING CHARLOTTE IMMIGRATION RAIDS

The act would make it illegal for an individual to get in the way or interfere with the officer’s work, threaten the officer with physical harm or harass the officer.

Sen. Ashley Moody

Sen. Ashley Moody is rolling out a measure that would punish anyone who threatens a federal immigration officer while doing their job, Fox News Digital has learned.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Breaking the possible law would hold a prison sentence of up to five years, a fine, or both.

"As the wife of a law enforcement officer, former Attorney General, and now United States Senator, I have always supported and fought for the selfless individuals who protect and serve our nation," Moody told Fox News Digital. "I am appalled at the news reports of people harassing and targeting federal officers while they are simply trying to do their jobs, and this must end."

DHS WARNS OF ‘UNPRECEDENTED VIOLENCE’ AS DEATH THREATS AGAINST ICE OFFICERS SOAR 8,000%

She added: "I’m introducing the Halo Act to enact criminal penalties for those that threaten or impede these federal officers while they are faithfully executing their duties."

The introduction of the legislation comes following a wave of violence and harassment against immigration officers carrying out their responsibilities to deport illegal criminal aliens across the nation.

DHS MARKS 'ONE OF THE MOST VIOLENT DAYS' OF OPERATION MIDWAY BLITZ WITH SEVERAL ARRESTS 

Just this weekend, two separate vehicle ramming incidents took place during immigration enforcement operations in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

Border Patrol officials carried out arrests of at least 130 illegal immigrants in the area. At least one officer was injured.

Protesters clash with police

Hundreds of protesters, demanding that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids at workplaces stop immediately, clash with police as in Los Angeles in June 2025.  (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers also have faced a surge in death threats and violent attacks amid the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

Department of Homeland Security statistics in October show that ICE officers are experiencing an 8,000% increase in death threats.

"Our ICE law enforcement is now facing an 8,000% increase in death threats against them while they risk their lives every single day to remove the worst of the worst," Assistant Department of Homeland Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital. "From bounties placed on their heads for their murders, threats to their families, stalking, and doxxing online, our officers are experiencing an unprecedented level of violence and threats against them and their families." 

Tricia McLaughlin sounds alarm on ‘unprecedented’ rise in vehicle rammings targeting ICE agents Video

McLaughlin told Fox News Digital that "sanctuary politicians are contributing to the surge in violent threats and assaults of our officers through their repeated vilification and demonization tactics, including gross comparisons to the Nazi Gestapo and slave patrol." 

"It is incumbent on Democrat politicians to stop this rhetoric before more law enforcement are hurt or, God forbid, killed," she said. 

