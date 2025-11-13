UN Ambassador Waltz reveals Trump's Middle East peace plan is ‘the only way forward’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz told the U.N. that President Trump’s historic Middle East peace plan is "the only way forward" as he negotiates a resolution that would codify the Trump administration’s Gaza deal in the international body in a way that is "fully consistent with an America First agenda."

Fox News Digital spoke exclusively to Waltz after he convened partners and allies to discuss the United States’ intention to present a resolution to the U.N. Security Council on Gaza.

The resolution will endorse the Board of Peace, set parameters for Gaza’s transitional governance and launch the International Stabilization Force outlined in the president’s 20-point Gaza peace plan.

MIKE WALTZ SEES TRUMP'S GAZA PLAN AS 'ONCE-IN-A-GENERATION OPPORTUNITY FOR PEACE'

"Only President Trump has the ability to bring all sides together, just as he did at Sharm El-Sheik," Waltz told Fox News Digital. "He’s the only person who can truly bridge the divides between the Israelis, the Palestinians and others in the region."

AS TRUMP ADMIN PUSHES GAZA PEACE PLAN, HISTORY SHOWS UN PEACEKEEPING’S MIXED RECORD

Waltz said the president’s plan is "the best chance for real peace in the Middle East in a generation."

"And, frankly, it’s a real test for the United Nations — to step up, support the president’s plan and start implementing it," Waltz told Fox News Digital.

"We’ve seen the death and destruction the war in Gaza caused," Waltz said. "If we can rally the international community to come together and resolve it using the tools of the U.N., that’s absolutely the right thing to do, and it’s fully consistent with an America First agenda.

"This process of securing peace in Gaza with a Security Council resolution is really about getting the U.N. back to basics," Waltz continued. "That’s what we’re calling it — back to basics. It’s about strictly focusing on establishing and keeping peace and, in this case, supporting what the president has already set in motion."

President Trump’s plan to end the Gaza conflict calls for Gaza to be a de-radicalized, terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbors. It also calls for Gaza to be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza and more.

Under the peace plan, Israeli forces would withdraw from the region, and a temporary transitional governance of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee, responsible for delivering the day-to-day running of public services and municipalities for the people of Gaza will be created.

US MILITARY TO OVERSEE NEXT PHASE OF PEACE DEAL FROM COORDINATION BASE IN ISRAEL

That government will be under the oversight of a new international transitional body called the "Board of Peace," chaired by President Trump and other members and heads of state.

The resolution would essentially make the plan international law, a U.N. source said.

As for timing, a U.N. source told Fox News Digital that negotiations typically take months in the United Nations, but the U.S. Mission is hoping to get this done in "weeks."

"We are looking to move quickly," the source said. "The ceasefire is fragile. We don’t want things to fall apart in any way, shape or form. The sooner we get this resolution done, the sooner countries can begin contributing troops to the stabilization force."

The source also told Fox News Digital that representatives from the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Qatar — not members of the Security Council — presented the resolution with Waltz and the U.S. Mission to the broader Security Council.

"We think that’s really strong," the source said. "This is about getting humanitarian aid in, stabilizing, governing and rolling up our sleeves and getting to work and having the international community pay for it."

EXPERTS URGE TRUMP TO BAN TERROR-LINKED UN AGENCY FROM HIS GAZA PEACE PLAN

The source said the resolution would create a mechanism, led by Jared Kushner, Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio that would ensure "the dollars are going to be used efficiently with a private sector mentality in mind."

Rubio has said the Trump administration is "seeing things we never thought we’d see before, like the number of countries willing to participate in this effort, be it through money or personnel, or both or expertise.

"We’ve never seen this sort of international cohesion behind something," Rubio said. "So, we have to be pursuing those opportunities because they’re really great, historic and important."

Meanwhile, the source said the U.S. is "in the thick of negotiations" but is "moving lightening-fast by U.N. terms."

"They do not want to be part of opposing the best chance we’ve had for peace in a generation," the source said. "And they don’t want to play the part of bureaucratizing and then being responsible for the fighting resuming."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The president has described the peace plan as "the start of a grand concord and lasting harmony for Israel and all the nations of what will soon be a truly magnificent region."

"I believe that so strongly," Trump said of the plan. "This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East."