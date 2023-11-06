Expand / Collapse search
Hunter Biden

Special Counsel David Weiss prepared for 'unprecedented' testimony at House Judiciary on Hunter Biden probe

Weiss is set to participate in a voluntary transcribed interview at House Judiciary Tuesday at 10 am

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Published
Special Counsel David Weiss will take part in an "unprecedented" transcribed interview before the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday morning, when he will answer questions about his yearslong investigation into Hunter Biden, the Justice Department said.

Weiss, who is leading the investigation into the president’s son, will voluntarily testify behind closed doors at the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday morning at 10:00 a.m.

"Special Counsel Weiss is appearing voluntarily to testify before the House Judiciary Committee about the scope of his authority," Weiss spokesman Wyn Hornbuckle told Fox News. "Mr. Weiss is prepared to take this unprecedented step of testifying before the conclusion of his investigation to make clear that he’s had and continues to have full authority over his investigation and to bring charges in any jurisdiction." 

"Consistent with department policy and the law, he will be unable to address the specifics of his investigation," Hornbuckle said. "At the close of this matter, Special Counsel Weiss will prepare a report, which the Attorney General has committed to making public to the greatest extent possible, consistent with the law, department policy and the public interest."

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has been negotiating with the Justice Department to have Weiss and other federal prosecutors involved in the Biden investigation to testify before his committee for months. He initially requested Weiss meet with the committee on Oct. 11. 

The DOJ initially offered Weiss for public testimony back in July. 

Attorney General Merrick Garland tapped Weiss in August to serve as special counsel with jurisdiction over the Biden investigation and any other issues that have come up, or may come up, related to that probe.

Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware, has been leading the Biden investigation since 2018. His appointment as special counsel came amid allegations that politics had influenced or hampered prosecutorial decisions in the yearslong investigation into the president’s son. 

In his first move as special counsel, Weiss charged Biden with making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm; making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer; and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

The president's son pleaded not guilty to all charges last month. 

Weiss has said the investigation into the president's son is ongoing. 

Weiss' interview comes amid House Republicans' impeachment inquiry against President Biden. 

