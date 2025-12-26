Expand / Collapse search
Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt is expecting a baby girl in May 2026, says motherhood is 'closest thing to Heaven on Earth'

Leavitt will stay in her role as White House press secretary, a senior White House official told Fox News Digital

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Karoline Leavitt: The White House will have a big, beautiful ballroom for generations to come Video

Karoline Leavitt: The White House will have a big, beautiful ballroom for generations to come

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt discusses President Donald Trump's renovations, Karine Jean-Pierre's criticisms and the government shutdown on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

EXCLUSIVE: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is expecting a baby girl, Fox News Digital has learned. 

Leavitt and her husband Nick are expecting their second bundle of joy to be born in May 2026. Their first son, Niko, was born in July 2024.

"My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can’t wait to watch our son become a big brother," Leavitt told Fox News Digital. "My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth."

Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt and her husband, Nick, are expecting a baby girl in May 2026. (Karoline Leavitt)

Leavitt told Fox News Digital that she is "extremely grateful to President Trump and our amazing Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for their support, and for fostering a pro-family environment in the White House."

"Nearly all of my West Wing colleagues have babies and young children, so we all really support one another as we tackle raising our families while working for the greatest president ever," Leavitt said.

Leavitt will stay in her role as White House press secretary, according to a senior White House official.

Leavitt added: "2026 is going to be an amazing year for the President and our country, and personally, I am beyond excited to become a girl mom." 

A senior White House official told Fox News Digital that Leavitt will remain in her post as press secretary.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt was named White House press secretary on Nov. 15, 2024. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Leavitt will be the first pregnant press secretary in U.S. history.

