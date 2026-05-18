Hannah Jeter makes rare public appearance and still fires heat, Shania Twain's new look stuns & HOA Karen!

Penultimate week of May. We're one week from Memorial Day, which means we're staring down the barrel of one of those coveted three-day weekends. A lot of folks are gearing up for a vacation for the first time since the holidays.

Hey. That's me! I'm grinding the next few days, and then taking off for the West Coast (of Florida, of course) next week. Will I start mailing it in sometime around Thursday afternoon? Maybe. Probably. But we've got a few days before we have to cross that bridge.

For now, we grind. Let's roll.

Welcome to a Monday Nightcaps — the one where Hannah Jeter makes a rare cameo and doesn't disappoint.

What else? I've got the best #content from a loaded weekend, Rory and PCA had similar Sunday afternoons, and this Aaron Rai may be my new favorite golfer of all time. What a workhorse. What a machine. Man of the people!

OK, grab you two gloves just like Aaron, and settle in for a Monday 'Cap!

Hannah Jeter makes a rare cameo

Does anyone here wear two gloves while they golf? That's my question to everyone as we get this week going. I don't, but buddy, I've always wanted to.

JASON DAY ASKED TO TONE DOWN MASTERS ATTIRE AFTER UNCONVENTIONAL CLOTHING CHOICE LAST YEAR

It's probably because of my baseball background. I was never one of those lunatics who went with the no-batting glove look. I respect folks who do it, but I'm not built for that. I needed my batting gloves like I needed air to breathe, and I've always thought I'd be a better golfer if I just sacked up and put on the extra glove.

But I don't do it, mainly because I assume I'd be mocked. Who the hell am I to be the weirdo wearing two gloves, only to skull one into the next tee box? But this Aaron Rai fella may have changed everything for me. He's a PGA champion now. If he's not above wearing two gloves, why should I be? Same with the iron covers. Same with the tees.

He goes out there and just does what he wants, and it works. You look good, you feel good. You feel good, you play good.

PAIGE SPIRANAC OPENS UP ABOUT GOLF ATTIRE DESPITE TAKING HEAT FROM FASHION POLICE

Two gloves. Iron covers. Goofy tees. A driver that literally costs $100 on eBay RIGHT NOW. He doesn't care. Perhaps we should all just say 'screw it,' and start doing what WE want on the course. I think that's the message Aaron Rai's win at Aronimink should be.

And that's my Ted Talk for the day!

Now, let's get this class (and week) going by welcoming BACK Hannah Jeter, who makes a rare cameo every few years just to remind us the fastball is still very much alive:

What a weekend of #content!

For those keeping count at home (and that's none of you), Hannah posts once a year on Instagram, and it's always from this event. That's it.

For a former Sports Illustrated model, we get shockingly little news out of Hannah Jeter, which I respect.

Sometimes, less is more. Every once in a while, though, you have to chime back in and let the internet know you're still in control. That's what we get every 365 days out of Hannah.

See you next May, Hannah! Have a great summer/fall/winter/spring.

PS: Nomar>>>Jeter. There, I said it. And I mean it.

OK, let's get to the best #content from a big weekend.

Rory, PCA & Paige, oh my!

Another solid weekend! Good work by all. We've got a few weeks until golf's third major of the year at Shinnecock Hills.

Until then, a couple thoughts ...

The John Travolta picture is NUTS. Shocking. Almost as shocking as the Shania Twain one. I've written about Shania's different look in the past, but this one really took the internet by surprise. Frankly, I'm just impressed that Shania Twain is still relevant at 60. That's right. I said 60. Feel old yet? Feel sad yet? Angel Reese lowlights are working overtime this season. Not as much as the PR machine for Caitlin Clark, and that includes us. Why is everyone so sensitive about Caitlin Clark? I wrote about fans accusing her coach of hating her over the weekend because she didn't properly praise her after Friday's game. We also had a story about the WNBA snubbing her on a couple assists, and on the Fever marketing a bench player over her. Enough already. She's a big girl. She can handle herself. I can't believe that HOA lady exists in real life. I DESPISE HOAs. Literally the worst things in the universe. I lived in one for two years, and it was a "loose" HOA. Nothing compared to that. And it was still insufferable. The worst of the worst.

OK, let's rapid-fire this big Monday class into a big Monday night. First up? Let's check in with Rory and PCA, who both had fun Sundays at work!

Don't know if I'm on an island here or not, but ... I have no problem with either clip. And I'm talking about the fans AND the players.

Fans can yell and scream and heckle all they want. But, so can the players, in my mind. Eye for an eye stuff. PCA just crashed into a well and didn't make the catch. Rory just duffed one into the bunker. If I did either of those two things and someone was immediately yelling at me, I'd most definitely give it right back.

I'm good with both. But, admittedly, I've also been to 50 Red Sox games at Fenway in my lifetime, and that place is an absolute war zone. Perhaps I'm just numb to it all at this point.

OK, that's it for today. Good start to the week. It was a golf-heavy class, so we'll let Paige take us home.

See you Wednesday.

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OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

Any two-glovers in here? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.