Country superstar Ella Langley pulls off incredible career accomplishment on the music charts

Ella Langley's generational run continues to be unstoppable.

Langley has turned into the most recognizable female act in the genre, and she cemented her spot on the throne over the weekend at the ACM Awards.

She took home seven ACM Awards on Sunday night, which beat the previous record of six for a single night.

Now, her domination of the charts rolls on.

COUNTRY MUSIC STAR CELEBRATES BIRTHDAY WITH SPICY SWIMSUIT PHOTO

Ella Langley pulls off incredible accomplishment on the music charts

The "Dandelion" singer remains at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for the 10th straight week with "Choosin' Texas," Billboard announced Monday. She also holds the No. 2 spot with "Be Her."

Billboard announced that only 4% of all charted songs to reach the No. 1 spot over the past 67 years have held the top spot that long.

ELLA LANGLEY CRUSHES ONLINE TROLL WITH JUST FOUR WORDS, REMINDS THE INTERNET SHE DOESN'T MISS

Langley is also the first country star to ever hold the top-two spots for multiple weeks, according to the outlet.

Langley's success shouldn't surprise anyone. She has been on fire for the past couple of years, took the country world by storm with "Choosin' Texas," released her latest album back in April and proceeded to tear up the ACM Awards.

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She also has an elite social media presence with 3.9 million followers on Instagram and another 4.1 million on TikTok.

She knows the game she's playing, and is putting up hall-of-fame numbers doing it.

There's still a lot more coming from Langley, and there's no question 2026 is going to be the biggest year of her career so far. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.