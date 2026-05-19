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Country superstar Ella Langley pulls off incredible career accomplishment on the music charts

Langley also holds the number two spot with 'Be Her' and won seven ACM Awards on Sunday

By David Hookstead OutKick
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Ella Langley credits devoted fans for rise after years chasing dream Video

Ella Langley credits devoted fans for rise after years chasing dream

Ella Langley speaks about her deep appreciation for supporters and how their connection transformed her path during an interview tied to the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards held March 26, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Ella Langley's generational run continues to be unstoppable.

Langley has turned into the most recognizable female act in the genre, and she cemented her spot on the throne over the weekend at the ACM Awards.

She took home seven ACM Awards on Sunday night, which beat the previous record of six for a single night.

Now, her domination of the charts rolls on.

COUNTRY MUSIC STAR CELEBRATES BIRTHDAY WITH SPICY SWIMSUIT PHOTO

Portrait of country star Ella Langley.

Ella Langley has become the most famous female singer in the country music world. (Photo by: Catherine Powell/NBC via Getty Images)

Ella Langley pulls off incredible accomplishment on the music charts

The "Dandelion" singer remains at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for the 10th straight week with "Choosin' Texas," Billboard announced Monday. She also holds the No. 2 spot with "Be Her."

Billboard announced that only 4% of all charted songs to reach the No. 1 spot over the past 67 years have held the top spot that long.

ELLA LANGLEY CRUSHES ONLINE TROLL WITH JUST FOUR WORDS, REMINDS THE INTERNET SHE DOESN'T MISS

Langley is also the first country star to ever hold the top-two spots for multiple weeks, according to the outlet.

Ella Langley standing on stage at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas

Ella Langley attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 17, 2026. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM)

Langley's success shouldn't surprise anyone. She has been on fire for the past couple of years, took the country world by storm with "Choosin' Texas," released her latest album back in April and proceeded to tear up the ACM Awards.

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Ella Langley singing onstage at the Hollywood Palladium

Ella Langley performs onstage at the Billboard Women in Music 2026 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, Calif., on April 29, 2026. (Rich Polk/Billboard)

She also has an elite social media presence with 3.9 million followers on Instagram and another 4.1 million on TikTok.

She knows the game she's playing, and is putting up hall-of-fame numbers doing it.

There's still a lot more coming from Langley, and there's no question 2026 is going to be the biggest year of her career so far. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick.

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