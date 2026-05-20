Influencer and her lawyer father arrested for alleged murder-for-hire plot involving her baby daddy

A popular TikTok influencer, I'll take the internet's word on that, and her Florida lawyer father were both arrested for conspiring to hire a hitman to kill her ex-boyfriend and father of her 7-year-old daughter.

TikTok influencer Gabriela Lauren Gonzalez, 25, was arrested in California for an alleged conspiracy to kill her ex, Jack Avery, a former member of the boy band Why Don’t We, reports FOX 13.

Her dad, Francisco Gonzalez, a 59-year-old civil lawyer, was also arrested in Central Florida. Her then-boyfriend, Kai Faron Codrey, was also charged.

The love story gone wrong produced a 7-year-old daughter who became the center of a custody battle described as "heated and tense."

EX-GIRLFRIEND, 3 OTHERS NABBED IN KILLING TIED TO ALLEGED MURDER-FOR-HIRE PLOT IN ‘UNUSUAL’ CASE: POLICE

According to detectives, Avery and Gabriela have been in the middle of a "longstanding custody and visitation" fight. One that her dad reportedly got involved in.

The report says dad allegedly hired a private investigator at one point to gather evidence that could be used against Avery in the custody battle. At the height of the custody battle, between 2020 and 2021, Gabriela is accused of seeking help from Codrey, who was her boyfriend at the time.

She allegedly wanted him to find a hitman on the dark web to kill Avery. Authorities allege Francisco paid a total of $14,000 to Codrey to find and pay for a hitman.

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He started talking to someone who turned out to be an undercover agent posing as a hitman. That explains how this trio finds themselves in hot water.

"Cordrey is accused of telling the undercover officer that Avery was the target and discussed payment and proof of death," a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office states.

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"In a subsequent conversation, Cordrey allegedly told the purported hitman that Gabriela Gonzalez wanted the murder to happen and Francisco Gonzalez could pay for the expense."

The release also says that if the three are convicted as charged, they face 25 years to life in state prison. So much for a quiet life as a popular TikTok influencer.