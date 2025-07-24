Expand / Collapse search
Golf

Paige Spiranac opens up about golf attire despite taking heat from fashion police

Spiranac is one of the most-followed sports influencers

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Paige Spiranac has gone toe-to-toe with critics on social media about everything from her golf swing to the way she markets herself, to the way she dresses on the course.

She’s not one for backing down.

Paige Spiranac at "Happy Gilmore 2" premiere.

Paige Spiranac attends Netflix's "Happy Gilmore 2" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 21, 2025 in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

In an interview with People magazine, Spiranac again fired back at critics who want her to dress a certain way when she plays the game.

"I just try to embrace who I am when I talk about that," she told the outlet. "My main message is always do what you want to do, wear what you want to wear. And for me, that's wearing things that are a little bit more sexy, more form-fitting, but also just finding your own individual style."

Spiranac was a top golfer for San Diego State when she played in the Mountain West Conference. Instead of turning pro, she took a different route and has become one of the most-followed sports personalities on social media.

She explained to Sports Illustrated a few years ago that she was a gymnast when she was younger and most of what she wore was form-fitting. When she decided to try her hand at golf, she explained she didn’t have the luxury of buying golf attire, so she wore workout clothes.

Paige Spiranac in Philadelphia

Paige Spiranac plays the 17th green during the Creator Classic at Philly Cricket Club, prior to the Truist Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 7, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

"And so I started wearing tank tops and leggings, and it just caused such an uproar of just people upset about no collar, and what I was wearing, and disrespecting the game, and also just exposing my body," Spiranac told People.

"And I'm like, I'm an athlete and I like what I wear. I feel very comfortable with what I wear. And also, I don't want young girls to grow up feeling insecure about their body or everyone telling them, no, they should cover up. They should be proud of their body, especially with how much hard work they put into it when they're eating right and working out."

In July 2023, she called out the "hypocrisy" of comments in a video showing two half-naked baseball players on the mound. She noted that the players weren’t getting negative comments about what they were doing.

"Interesting how different the reaction is online when men choose to show off their bodies," she wrote on X at the time. "Not one comment on this video calling them attention whores or sluts. Just a ton of women saying baseball is now their favorite sport but those same women harshly judge me. The hypocrisy lol."

Paige Spiranac at Brewers game

Paige Spiranac waves to the crowd after throwing out a first pitch prior to the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee on June 16, 2023. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Spiranac is set to make a cameo appearance in "Happy Gilmore 2."

