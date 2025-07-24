Paige Spiranac opens up about golf attire despite taking heat from fashion police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Paige Spiranac has gone toe-to-toe with critics on social media about everything from her golf swing to the way she markets herself, to the way she dresses on the course.

She’s not one for backing down.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In an interview with People magazine, Spiranac again fired back at critics who want her to dress a certain way when she plays the game.

"I just try to embrace who I am when I talk about that," she told the outlet. "My main message is always do what you want to do, wear what you want to wear. And for me, that's wearing things that are a little bit more sexy, more form-fitting, but also just finding your own individual style."

Spiranac was a top golfer for San Diego State when she played in the Mountain West Conference. Instead of turning pro, she took a different route and has become one of the most-followed sports personalities on social media.

She explained to Sports Illustrated a few years ago that she was a gymnast when she was younger and most of what she wore was form-fitting. When she decided to try her hand at golf, she explained she didn’t have the luxury of buying golf attire, so she wore workout clothes.

"And so I started wearing tank tops and leggings, and it just caused such an uproar of just people upset about no collar, and what I was wearing, and disrespecting the game, and also just exposing my body," Spiranac told People.

GOLF INFLUENCER TISHA ALYN CARVES HER OWN PATH IN THE SPORT

"And I'm like, I'm an athlete and I like what I wear. I feel very comfortable with what I wear. And also, I don't want young girls to grow up feeling insecure about their body or everyone telling them, no, they should cover up. They should be proud of their body, especially with how much hard work they put into it when they're eating right and working out."

In July 2023, she called out the "hypocrisy" of comments in a video showing two half-naked baseball players on the mound. She noted that the players weren’t getting negative comments about what they were doing.

"Interesting how different the reaction is online when men choose to show off their bodies," she wrote on X at the time. "Not one comment on this video calling them attention whores or sluts. Just a ton of women saying baseball is now their favorite sport but those same women harshly judge me. The hypocrisy lol."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Spiranac is set to make a cameo appearance in "Happy Gilmore 2."