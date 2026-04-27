Paige Spiranac has social media buzzing over her latest golf attire, Iowa fan pukes her brains out & crab hash

Let's get the week cranking here at Screencaps by checking in on Paige Spiranac who just finished up a weekend calling the action at a start-up golf event called the Grass League. It's being called the "world's first high stakes par 3 golf league."

Did I watch any of the action? Absolutely not because I have a yard, kids, a rec baseball team to coach and a marriage to maintain, but I'm sure many of you were glued to the action. From what I can tell, the Grass League brought Paige in to do what Paige does – influence.

"Can’t wait for the next event," Paige wrote on Instagram late Sunday night after the winning team of Austin Quicker & Tyler Weworski shot a two-round 23-under score to win $60,000.

So when's the next event? SEPTEMBER! Now I just need to figure out a way to get Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green entered. This guy bought new Mizuno irons and was 9-OVER Sunday on a U.S. Open qualifier course. Could two readers of this column compete for a Grass League title? BUCKLE UP.

REMINDER: There is now a landing page for Screencaps content

I told you guys the team was working on a landing page and the team delivered late last week. Here is the page where you'll be able to find Screencaps posts since the Fox/OutKick merger. https://www.foxnews.com/category/outkick/outkick-culture/screencaps

By the way, I've now picked up Thursday Night Mowing League mail three times. Each time, the box has been completely packed. I'm blown away by how many of you responsible adults actually sent a self-addressed stamped envelope for your TNML stickers.

Also, look at the polos we're selling this season. So classy. This will be your go-to polo for scramble tournaments.

📩 Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com Send photos, stories, tips, rants—whatever you've got.

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📬 Mail (Thursday Night Mowing League): 27072 Carronade Dr, Unit A 155 Perrysburg, OH 43551

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– Shawn from Canby, Oregon writes: Three straight days of tech excellence! Nice work. For me, its actually working better NOW than before. No hang-ups or glitches on Insta embeds. Also, the Kirkland beer, brewed in Bend, OR is one of the few good things to come out of here, and its thankfully not an IPA.

– Dr. J emails: Love Screencaps community. Thanks for getting us started and keeping it going. Out of town for TNML season opener. I humbly request grace from the Commisioner. Linked article by USA Today is great for parents of young kids involved in sports.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/2026/04/26/10-misconceptions-delusions-youth-sports-travel-team-specialization/89795200007/?tbref=hp

The rec baseball season starts this week & I might be down a pitcher & catcher due to an e-scooter crash last week

As I wrote late last week, Screencaps Jr.'s buddy Lucas was in an e-scooter crash in front of our house that sent him skidding across the street. When Mrs. Screencaps found the boy, he was pretty beaten up. Fast-forward to Saturday morning. We had our final tune-up before tonight's scrimmage which leads into opening night this Thursday (yes, on TNML's opening day; I will have to adjust my work schedule to mow, it's my duty).

Lucas couldn't throw a baseball Saturday morning. His wrist is sore. His forearm is sore. His shoulder is scuffed up. His practice was over before it started. Guys, we're in a tough spot. I have kids missing games to play soccer. I have one kid who is out the first three games, I think, because of an Indian holiday or something like that. And now my long reliever who can eat up innings is facing a trip to the DL.

That leaves us with ONE catcher who was also going to be one of my pitchers. If we can go .500, I might deserve a Coach of the Year Award for NW Ohio. I have nine kids who've committed to playing tonight's scrimmage. That's a huge relief. Thankfully, I don't have to ask the 5th and 6th grade league for a replacement player before the year gets rolling.

Bonus rec ball content: Saturday morning, I asked the kids who watched baseball on Friday night. Any baseball. Out of nine kids, one raised his hand. Four raised their hands when I asked who played video games. At the end of practice, I challenged the boys to watch at least one inning of a baseball game over the weekend. Tonight, I'll see if any of them took me up on the challenge.

The Hulk Hogan documentary might make you cry at the end

What an ending. I'm not going to ruin it for those of you who are still working through the four-part series. What I will say is that at the end, those of us who grew up with Hogan during the WWF days will start to think about our own mortality. It's an emotional ending to say the least.

Have you ever received a "sorry" card announcing you're not invited to a wedding?

I'm not going to believe this s--t is real until one of you tells me you've received something like this announcing you're not invited to a wedding. And are you expected to send a gift? You guys tell me what the current state of the wedding industry is like. Is this common? Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

Personally, I'm happy for people getting married, but unless you're pretty far up the food chain as far as family, I'm not coming to your wedding. Mrs. Screencaps isn't a big fan of attending weddings. I couldn't care less. Trust me, you do not have to send a message saying I'm not invited. I'm not offended in the least.

The art of going back through baseball card collections after 30 years

– Screencaps legend Indy Daryl checks in: Been a while since I checked in, but have been lurking in the background, reading and making sure to keep tabs. I seem to remember recently that your kids started buying baseball cards. As my mom was cleaning out her and dad’s condo over the past few months since his death, she came across a box that I thought was lost to the trash heaps of America.

But lo and behold, she found my card collection!! Such a fun trip down memory lane. I’m sure it isn’t worth anything, but sure was fun to remember buying a pack, sort out the new ones, and then decide which ones were going into their own plastic preserver, and which were going into the book, and which ones just got "the bag."

I hope in 30 years your kids get to look back and have just as fond of memories!As I was looking through my collection, I saw a card the cracked me up! The name says Craig Biggio, but all I can see is a young Tom Brady with a batting helmet on. Crazy the resemblance!

Buy these at Dunham's Sports

Are you sick of Dick's Sporting Goods and having to ask some college kid to go find shoes in the back and then it takes 15 minutes to get the shoes. Go to Dunham's if you have one in town. They throw all the shoes out on racks. It's perfect. Plus, they sell INCREDIBLY patriotic hats.

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That is it this morning. The sun is out. We might actually get a baseball game in this evening. And the birds are chirping their hearts out. Hopefully we have a better Monday with less stress than last Monday.

Remember, May starts this week. Let's finish up April strong and head into the start of summer on a high note. Get out there and dominate the work week.

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