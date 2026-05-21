Selena Gomez is reportedly bringing her talents to award-winning director's new four-hour X-rated movie

Don't let reports that Selena Gomez is going to be starring in an X-rated movie fool you. This isn’t going to be a poorly produced amateur-level movie thrown together with someone who doesn’t know what they're doing.

It's also not a sex tape, for the folks who can't get their act together. Congratulations if you let your mind go there, you're an animal.

This, Variety reports, is expected to be a genre-defying work of art from Brady Corbet, the director of "The Brutalist. The award-winner has big plans for this project.

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Buzz around the reported four-hour movie, which is rumored to be called "The Origin of the World," picked up over the weekend at the Cannes Film Festival, thanks to Cate Blanchett.

Blanchett mentioned that she's about to start working with Brady Corbet. That announcement came after reports that linked Michael Fassbender and Selena Gomez to Corbet's new movie.

Corbet said of the movie, which has a reported 200-page script, "The film spans from the 19th century into the present day — it’s just predominantly focused on the 70s."

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You'll read words like "daring and bold" whenever Selena's name is brought up. There will also be mentions of her Disney past, but not here. We already know that she's a relatable actress and wouldn’t be taking a role for shock value or to distance herself from her beginnings.

That's beneath her and it's unnecessary. This is about working alongside A-list talent on a movie that's defying genres. If you can't follow along with that, you don't understand the art of filmmaking.

Sometimes you take a role in a four-hour X-rated movie for all the right reasons. I think this is one of those times for Selena Gomez. It's truly refreshing to see.

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