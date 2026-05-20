Paige Spiranac continues her generational golf content influencing run in 2026, Mike Alstott is ripped & MEAT!

Welcome in for Wednesday Screencaps where we observe Paige Spiranac keeping her word and going on a generational content run in 2026 after promising she would get back to her roots. She has done just that. There was the content on Mother's Day that absolutely mesmerized men, and women, around the world.

For the Paigeviews fans out there, you know that she had a very quiet 2025 on IG. It's hard to make money on IG. That's not a secret. So, like the entrepreneur she is, Paige dabbled in a few alternative sites. It's unclear if those ventures were a success. What's crystal clear is that Paige IS BACK on the mainstream sites.

She's now dumped out eight pieces of content on IG this year and at least 5X that amount on Twitter. In 2022, at 29 years old, Paigeviews was having second thoughts about her golf influencing career. She talked about pivoting her content to strictly fitness content and healthy eating. That didn't last long. Now here we are four years later with Paige in her early-to-mid-30s and she's still on top of the game.

She deserves massive credit for keeping the Internet's attention for this long. She's truly an Internet hall of famer.

PAIGE SPIRANAC AND HER MOM STUN THE INTERNET, LANE KIFFIN'S INCREDIBLE SHOT AT OLE MISS & THE NFL DID IT AGAIN

• Moving along...I need a baseball analytics nerd to tell me why I'm wrong here. Ke'Bryan Hayes is one of the worst hitters in MLB history and the Reds let him swing away in this situation. Why wasn't he bunting? I need one of you nerds to run the numbers for me to tell me I'm crazy.

• While I'm thinking about baseball, let's discuss this nonsense from the SEC Tournament. If this is your son, do you say anything or do you just sit back and mind your own business and let him figure out life?

• More from the SEC Tournament...did you see some of the pitches that hitters were challenging on Tuesday? Let's just say ABS in college has some of these guys thinking they know the zone when they really, really don't know the zone.

What if Wendy's brings back 'Classic' stores like Pizza Hut?

– Rick in Cumming, GA asks: Hi Joe…..what do you think? Maybe, just maybe could the Wendy’s backsliding you have been on top of for a while reverse course if they simply follow this basic Pizza Hut Strategy being reported on this week? It would be great if all these eateries - Pizza Hut, Wendy’s, Cracker Barrel, etc. would just simply give the folks what we want (consistent, tasty hot food, good service, comfy surroundings, etc.) instead of some of the modern/sterile stuff that seems to be going on today. Look forward to hearing you take on all this.

Kinsey: I have made my position known on this going back quite a few years. I have called on Wendy's to create positive buzz for the brand by opening at least ONE Superbar. Just ONE. I have no idea if Wendy's has a marketing department, but this is the easiest win in the history of marketing.

Price the Superbar experience at $14.99. You'll have every gas worker, plumber, electrician and roofer from an 80-mile radius piling in. You'll have office workers looking for a fresh salad. I beat my head against the wall trying to figure out what is stopping Wendy's. It just doesn't make sense.

Did you ask for a shotgun on your bridal registry?

– Chris B. in North Carolina says he did: Hi, Joe — Greetings from the Florida Alps of North Carolina!We got married after we were already established, and we pretty much already owned one of everything. To give her very traditional family something to talk about, we went down to Sears (yes, we’re old) and registered. All we asked for was a shotgun and a baby stroller.

This NASCAR fan is MAD!

– Sonya wants answers: Who in the hell thought it was a good idea to air 5 races on Amazon Prime??? Nascar ratings are sadly declining and they think this is going to help?? At this stage in people's lives not everyone can afford AP!! I have been a fan for over thirty years but this little stunt has me switching to NHRA!!!

Kinsey: For those of you who might not be paying attention, this weekend's Coca-Cola 600 will be on Amazon Prime. The Fox races are over. Like football in the fall, you will have to find your Amazon app and hope that you're signed in or you'll be fighting with the authentication process. Good luck.

Meanwhile, Fox will broadcast the Indy 500.

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Do you like yard renovations? Help a young guy by giving him advice

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That is is this morning. Tomorrow is a big day for me. It's my first official day off this year where it won't be spent on vacation. I had five full official days off back at the end of March where the Screencaps family went to Florida. That's been it for the year. Tomorrow is a decompress day. Tomorrow is a golf and don't look at social media day.

I cannot wait. I'll be back for Friday Screencaps before another decompress half-day and then back for Saturday Screencaps and a partial decompress day.

Let's finish strong.

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