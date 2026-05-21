Robot's lifeless corpse hauled off stage after fall during disastrous Michael Jackson impression

We're in the era of robotics before they enslave the human race, when we make them do fun stuff like fold our clothes and board Southwest flights.

However, I think we're playing it fast and loose because all it's going to take is one embarrassing Michael Jackson impression for a robot to go, "You know what? I'm done dancing for these meatbags," and rally its pals for a global takeover.

And now I believe we have that embarrassing, ill-fated Michael Jackson impression.

According to the Daily Mail, a video of a humanoid robot cutting a rug to the King of Pop's hit "Billie Jean" at a Future Era robot store in Shenzhen, China, has gone viral, and deservedly so.

It's absolutely hilarious.

Humanoid robots flipping out when they fall is my new favorite genre of viral video. I didn't think it would be possible to supplant people getting hurt on trampolines or French bulldogs surfing, but here we are.

I love the foreshadowing that comes from the first trip after its quasi-moonwalk sashay across the stage.

CHINA'S COMPACT HUMANOID ROBOT SHOWS OFF BALANCE AND FLIPS

It's my favorite thing about robots. I'm guessing it has to do with their array of sensors, but when a robot falls over, it starts flailing like a trout someone just hauled into their canoe. It's wild. I mean, we once saw a marathon-running bot break-dance itself to smithereens.

So, you knew that if that robot accidentally crotch-grabbed or "Smooth Criminal" leaned itself into that step, there's going to be a problem.

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And boy, were there.

As much as I love the initial robot face-plant, I don't think anything can top when the one guy has to come out and drag its lifeless robo-corpse offstage. The fact that they didn't even bother to pot down "Billie Jean" really helped make it a work of art, too.

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Like I said, though, let's have our laughs now.

Because when robots decide they've had enough of us making them dance for our amusement, they'll be the ones laughing at us flailing on the floor.