Movies

Hollywood legend making movie about epic Iran rescue mission to save F-15 fighter jet crew

The legendary director's films have earned more than $10B globally, with credits including 'Pearl Harbor' and 'Armageddon'

By David Hookstead OutKick
close
American airman rescue: Inside the daring mission in Iran that saved 'Dude 44 Bravo' Video

American airman rescue: Inside the daring mission in Iran that saved 'Dude 44 Bravo'

Former Navy SEAL Andy Stumpf details the harrowing American airman rescue mission in Iran, involving 155 aircraft, which saved 'Dude 44 Bravo' after a 48-hour evasion. Stumpf explains the airman's incredible survival, treating wounds, and climbing 7,000 feet, highlighting the military's evolution since the failed 1980 Operation Eagle Claw, without a single US casualty.

Hollywood is wasting no time bringing the Iran rescue mission to life on the big screen.

The United States military pulled off an insane rescue mission in April to save a downed F-15 crew in Iran.

The pilot was rescued fairly quickly by highly-elite Air Force pararescue forces. The search for the weapons officer lasted roughly 36 hours, and resulted in Tier One forces flooding into the country to save the unnamed WSO.

It was one of the most daring and impressive rescue operations in modern military history.

Now, it's going to be a movie.

SEAL TEAM 6 MEMBER REVEALS EPIC DETAILS OF OSAMA BIN LADEN RAID

A look at a pair of fighter jets

Hollywood legend Michael Bay is making a movie about the rescue of an F-15 crew in Iran. (Getty Images Creatives)

Michael Bay making movie about Iran War rescue mission.

Deadline reported Monday that legendary Hollywood director Michael Bay will direct a movie about the operation. The upcoming film will be based on an upcoming book written by Mitchell Zuckoff about the mission.

Bay has a long list of incredibly impressive directing credits. Some of his biggest hits include "Pearl Harbor," "Transformers," "Armageddon" and "The Rock."

His films that he's directed or produced have earned more than $10 billion globally, according to Deadline.

'BLACK HAWK DOWN' SNIPER SHINES LIGHT ON BRUTAL REALITY OF VIOLENT COMBAT

Wreckage of a U.S. military helicopter crash site in Iran

Wreckage of a U.S. military helicopter that Iranian authorities say crashed during a mission to rescue a missing American pilot is seen in an unspecified location in Iran on April 5, 2026. President Donald Trump said the pilot was rescued by U.S. Special Operations forces, but Iranian officials said the search is ongoing. (Iran's Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance/Handout via Getty Images)

Hollywood has a long history of turning major military events into blockbuster films. "Zero Dark Thirty," "Saving Private Ryan" and "Black Hawk Down" are all outstanding examples of great military films. Granted, "Zero Dark Thirty" focuses mostly on the intelligence hunt for Osama bin Laden.

The Iran rescue mission is the perfect kind of story for the big screen. It has all the perfect ingredients:

  • Massive war
  • Fighter jet shot down
  • A quick snatch and grab rescue operation for the pilot
  • A lengthy and much more violent operation to save the WSO
  • Dramatic footage and aftermath on the ground.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

You couldn't script it better if you tried in terms of having all the necessary pieces.

Jet fighters flying above clouds in formation.

Jet fighters fly over clouds in formation. (Getty Images Creatives)

There is no set release window for the film, but it's hard to imagine it will come before late 2027. I have no doubt it will be explosive whenever it does with Bay at the Helm. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick.

Close modal

Continue