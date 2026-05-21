Hollywood legend making movie about epic Iran rescue mission to save F-15 fighter jet crew

Hollywood is wasting no time bringing the Iran rescue mission to life on the big screen.

The United States military pulled off an insane rescue mission in April to save a downed F-15 crew in Iran.

The pilot was rescued fairly quickly by highly-elite Air Force pararescue forces. The search for the weapons officer lasted roughly 36 hours, and resulted in Tier One forces flooding into the country to save the unnamed WSO.

It was one of the most daring and impressive rescue operations in modern military history.

Now, it's going to be a movie.

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Michael Bay making movie about Iran War rescue mission.

Deadline reported Monday that legendary Hollywood director Michael Bay will direct a movie about the operation. The upcoming film will be based on an upcoming book written by Mitchell Zuckoff about the mission.

Bay has a long list of incredibly impressive directing credits. Some of his biggest hits include "Pearl Harbor," "Transformers," "Armageddon" and "The Rock."

His films that he's directed or produced have earned more than $10 billion globally, according to Deadline.

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Hollywood has a long history of turning major military events into blockbuster films. "Zero Dark Thirty," "Saving Private Ryan" and "Black Hawk Down" are all outstanding examples of great military films. Granted, "Zero Dark Thirty" focuses mostly on the intelligence hunt for Osama bin Laden.

The Iran rescue mission is the perfect kind of story for the big screen. It has all the perfect ingredients:

Massive war

Fighter jet shot down

A quick snatch and grab rescue operation for the pilot

A lengthy and much more violent operation to save the WSO

Dramatic footage and aftermath on the ground.

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You couldn't script it better if you tried in terms of having all the necessary pieces.

There is no set release window for the film, but it's hard to imagine it will come before late 2027. I have no doubt it will be explosive whenever it does with Bay at the Helm. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.