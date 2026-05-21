Wild Nature

Bear cubs spar on woman's front porch in adorable viral nature video, reactions pour in

The cabin visitor called it the 'best start to our getaway' as the mother bear watched nearby

By David Hookstead OutKick
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‘Fox & Friends’ hosts learn backyard camping tips from Scouting America Video

‘Fox & Friends’ hosts learn backyard camping tips from Scouting America

'Fox & Friends' co-host Ainsley Earhardt explores backyard camping activities with Scouting America Scoutmaster Angela Brown and three enthusiastic Scouts. They share practical tips for setting up a tent at home, conducting a nature scavenger hunt, and preparing safe, pre-cooked foil packet meals like chicken fajitas for kids. The segment emphasizes getting children off screens and enjoying the outdoors with simple essentials.

An incredible video featuring two young bear cubs is going viral for all the right reasons.

As our loyal readers know, nature content is like a drug for the Internet, whether it's good or bad. You sometimes see the most heartwarming videos and images possible ... only to then see a house of horrors unfold.

Fortunately, what we're talking about today is the former and not the latter.

MASSIVE GRIZZLY BEAR AND WOLF CAUGHT ON CAMERA DEMOLISHING DEAD ANIMAL

A look at young bear cubs

Bear cubs are going viral for fighting on a woman's porch. (Getty Images Creatives)

Bear cubs spar in viral video.

TikTok user @itskatiematey_ recently posted a video of a pair of bear cubs duking it out on a cabin porch while the mother watched it all unfold.

ABANDONED BEAR CUB, 'UNDER ARREST FOR CUTENESS,' GRABBED BY STATE TROOPERS FROM INTERSTATE HIGHWAY

Brown bear cub standing in a forest

A brown bear cub stands in a forest. (Getty Images Creatives)

"When you hear little feet pattering on your cabin porch and look out the window. Best start to our getaway," she explained about the event that went down somewhere in the Smoky Mountains.

You can check out the adorable footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

People were quick to sound off in the comments with the following reactions:

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  • So cute
  • Let's get ready to ruuumble!😁🥰😎
  • I'd be in Heaven
  • aww so cute
  • oh my how precious
  • nice, they are having fun
  • OH MY GOSH 🥺🥺🥺
Little bear cub standing on grass

A little bear cub (Ursus arctos) stands on grass in the wild. (Getty Images Creatives)

It's nice to get a change of pace with the nature beat. We have too many examples to count of people testing fate. This one is the kind of video to put a smile on your face to start the day. Impossible to not smile. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick.

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