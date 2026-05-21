Bear cubs spar on woman's front porch in adorable viral nature video, reactions pour in

An incredible video featuring two young bear cubs is going viral for all the right reasons.

As our loyal readers know, nature content is like a drug for the Internet, whether it's good or bad. You sometimes see the most heartwarming videos and images possible ... only to then see a house of horrors unfold.

Fortunately, what we're talking about today is the former and not the latter.

MASSIVE GRIZZLY BEAR AND WOLF CAUGHT ON CAMERA DEMOLISHING DEAD ANIMAL

Bear cubs spar in viral video.

TikTok user @itskatiematey_ recently posted a video of a pair of bear cubs duking it out on a cabin porch while the mother watched it all unfold.

ABANDONED BEAR CUB, 'UNDER ARREST FOR CUTENESS,' GRABBED BY STATE TROOPERS FROM INTERSTATE HIGHWAY

"When you hear little feet pattering on your cabin porch and look out the window. Best start to our getaway," she explained about the event that went down somewhere in the Smoky Mountains.

You can check out the adorable footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

People were quick to sound off in the comments with the following reactions:

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So cute

Let's get ready to ruuumble!😁🥰😎

I'd be in Heaven

aww so cute

oh my how precious

nice, they are having fun

OH MY GOSH 🥺🥺🥺

It's nice to get a change of pace with the nature beat. We have too many examples to count of people testing fate. This one is the kind of video to put a smile on your face to start the day. Impossible to not smile. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.