Olivia Dunne cozies up with Baywatch model Brooks Nader, Oxford police on alert & Rockies girl Gianna Girardi!

Middle Hump Day of May? Sure, why not?! We're halfway to June, somehow, and that means ... well, it means very little. It's a pretty slow(ish) time of year, which is fine with me.

I know what's coming. I know what's on the horizon. In fact, we're already starting to get a little taste of it. The college football world is heating up ahead of "spring" meetings later this month. The NFL's full schedule gets released tomorrow. We've got OTAs and minicamps in a few weeks. We're about nine weeks away from training camps.

College GameDay just announced its first two locations of the college football season. Herbie's dog is resting up. Again, it's slow right now. But, I know what's coming. It ain't that far away.

For now, though, we ride the wave and see where it takes us (whatever that means). Let's ride.

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Welcome to a Hump Day Nightcaps — the one where Olivia Dunne parties with her Baywatch friends while Miller Lite continues to raise the bar ahead of next month's FIFA World Cup. I think Molson Coors is in for a big second half of 2026, folks. Strap in.

What else? I've got Rockies girl Gianna Girardi dumping out #content from a dominant few weeks, the Oxford Police Department is ready for Lane Kiffin, and Mr. October got fooled by a totally plausible AI video of a hot blonde running onto a soccer pitch.

We've all been there, Reggie. Chin up!

OK, grab you a Miller Lite in a giant soccer ball, and settle in for a Hump Day 'Cap!

Olivia Dunne has another dominant outing

Look at that thing. I hate soccer. Despise it. Won't watch a single second. Not one. But buddy, I will absolutely throw some money at a soccer ball filled with beer cans. Genius. So simple, so effective.

A few weeks ago, I got into a heated back-and-forth with a reader because he was pissed at my love for Busch Light Apple. Any domestic beer, really. He told me to stop giving the big corporations money, and start supporting local beer. And that's fair.

My wife is an artist. Believe me, I know all about "supporting local." I get it. When I go to the brewery down the road, I support local. I'm all for it. Funky Buddha Floridian is probably my favorite "local" beer in the state.

But ...

I do love a good Miller Lite. Sorry, I like what I like. Now they're putting cans in a soccer ball on the heels of partnering with Olivia Dunne? How am I supposed to say no to this?

Yeah, I just can't. I have to respect good, smart advertising, especially after what I lived through in 2023 with Bud Light. Fair is fair, and I'm simply being fair here.

PS: The old Miller Lite blue cans are the best of the best. Elite stuff.

OK, let's get this class going with Miller Lite influencer Olivia Dunne dominating the Fox red carpet with her Baywatch friends last night:

Oxford might be in trouble here

Olivia Dunne and Brooks Nader on the same set? Again, I assume the new Baywatch reboot will be a tough watch. Most reboots are. But I will be DIALED in whenever it premieres. I was too young for the Baywatch craze back in the '90s. I'll be damned if I miss out this time.

Give 'em hell, ladies!

Speaking of hell, let's check in on the Oxford Police Department ahead of the recently announced Sept. 19 night game between LSU and Ole Miss!

ONE DAY AFTER LANE KIFFIN MESS, STEVE SARKISIAN TORCHES OLE MISS FOR 'BASKETWEAVING' CLASSES IN OXFORD

Football, more football, and Mr. October

Perfect. No notes. 10/10. Speaking of Oxford potentially burning to the ground, I did get an email from a student this week on the heels of Lane Kiffin telling Vanity Fair that he had a hard time recruiting five-stars because of ... segregation.

Shockingly, boots on the ground in Oxford say that's complete BS.

From Matt:

Just read the comments Lane made about recruits and parents and segregation in Oxford BS. My oldest daughter went to Ole Miss for grad school. We visited many times. Never saw an ounce of segregation, racism, or anything related. Actually, her first year there (fall 2022-2023) she worked with a kid at Neilson's on the square...young guy, nice kid.

He was homecoming king that year... he also happened to be black and gay. Amazing how that didn't seem to bother anyone in Oxford when he was voted homecoming king. Kiffin is a good coach (I'll give him that), but he is also good at getting diarrhea of the mouth.

Thanks, Matt! Black AND gay. Talk about a one-two punch. Can't believe Oxford survived that one. I guess Lane's recruits missed him during their visit. Oh well. Hopefully they all feel safer in Baton Rouge!

OK, let's stick with college football and rapid-fire this Hump Day into a Hump Night. How do we feel about the first two (three) College GameDay visits of the new season?

How many times are we going to try to stuff Clemson into a marquee Week 1 game? I feel like we do this every year! They'll be ranked 23rd just so ESPN can market this as a top-25 game. I've seen this movie before.

Don't get me wrong, I'm rooting for Dabo. I'm very much out on Lane Kiffin at this point, if you couldn't tell.

But going to Death Valley ... at night ... in Week 1 of the Lane Kiffin era? Yikes.

Ohio State-Texas in Week 2 is a no-brainer, although I'm sure Big Noon would've liked that game. They haven't announced Week 3 yet, but we can assume Herbie's dog will get a police escort into Oxford that weekend.

I know it's a rival network and rival show but goodness ... I miss football. Three more months. Hold on tight, folks. We're almost back.

Next? Let's end the day on the diamond ... with a legend!

Reggie! NOOOOO! Reggie Jackson got duped by maybe the most clearly AI video I have ever seen in my life. Poor Reggie. We've all been there before. Mr. October, by the way, turns 80 next week. 80! What a player.

PS: "The Bronx is Burning" is one of the most underrated miniseries of all time. Just an absolute banger back in the mid-2000s. If you're a baseball fan and haven't seen it, go track it down at your local Blockbuster before the weekend!

OK, that's it for today. Good Hump Day. Let's stay on the diamond and with the Yankees theme, and end the day with Rockies in-game host (and Joe's niece) Gianna Girardi!

See you tomorrow.

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OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

Is Oxford in for a rough night this September? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.