Man plays musical DWI chairs with his friend after showing up drunk to pick them up from DWI arrest

A man with a prior DWI conviction already under his belt allegedly showed up drunk to the county jail to pick up a friend who had been released after their own DWI arrest.

He did not pass go and did not collect his friend before returning home safely. Antone Glionna, 25, instead played a classic game of musical DWI chairs with the person he was there to drive home.

WRGB Albany reports that he was arrested after deputies suspected that he was intoxicated. Adding to his list of troubles on Saturday, May 16 was the fact that his driver's license had been revoked due to that prior DWI.

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Glionna of Hagaman, New York, raised suspicion of those at the Montgomery County Jail shortly after his arrival. According to Sheriff Jeffery T. Smith, of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, he drove into a restricted area instead of using the public parking lot.

A deputy sheriff then talked to him, suspected that he was under the influence and conducted field sobriety tests, which, judging by the fact that he was then arrested for DWI, he must have failed.

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When police checked Glionna's DMV records, they learned that his New York State driver's license had been revoked because of a DWI-related conviction and a chemical test refusal.

He went home with several new charges, including unlicensed operation in the first degree and driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher, among others. He was processed and given an appearance ticket for Glen Town Court.

Authorities said he was then released to a third party. There was no word on whether this third party drove Glionna's friend home too.

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It's safe to say when it's time to call for a ride following a DWI arrest, don't call a guy who may or may not be your drinking buddy but definitely has his own DWI.