Ring girl Sydney Thomas dumps out red carpet content from Vegas, Hannah Barron in the gym & Coach O is back

Welcome to Thursday's Screencaps. For those of you who missed it, Joe is off today. He's been mentioning it all week, but yesterday in particular, he announced that today is a decompress day for him.

He's golfing and won't be looking at social media at all today. It's a day he's had circled on the calendar and been looking forward to for a while now. He's back on for Screencaps on Friday and Saturday morning, but has more decompression scheduled for both days.

I'm getting this relief appearance started with Sydney Thomas, who followed up a head-turning celebrity poker appearance by attending the Academy of Country Music Awards last weekend.

Hand up, I didn’t know they were going on, but that's alright. I don't need to know who won what award for what song or anything like that. Tell me who stuffed themselves into a dress and appeared on the red carpet.

SYDNEY SWEENEY AND LIVVY DUNNE FORM ALLIANCE AS LINGERIE WAR WITH VICTORIA'S SECRET OFFICIALLY HEATS UP

That's what I want to know. I'm here for the content and it hit social media on Wednesday when Sydney and others who attended received the go ahead to post their ACM Awards content.

Joe said it when Sydney found herself turning heads at the poker event. She needs to get out there and stay busy. Popping up on the red carpet at an awards show is perfect.

Will we see her throwing out the first pitch at a Cubs game? Time will tell.

Let's get the rest of this Thursday rolling. I'm happy to report we have meat, support for meat, and a sunset as we gear up for the unofficial start to summer this weekend.

Meat and baseball

- Jim T in San Diego writes:

First off, forget about Eric! He's got issues we can't possibly dissect in the limited space available in SC each day! Keep posting meat pictures! Sometimes it's the motivation I need to get off my butt and fire up the grill. (Once the gas grill died, I went back to a Weber - but there's work involved in getting that bad boy going compared to a gas job, particularly as my wife hates when I use lighter fluid and I struggle with that stupid charcoal chimney starter she got me.) So thanks for that!

In fact, now I feel a bit guilty that I didn't get shots of the caterer's grill that was selling burgers and quarter-pound dogs at last week's PLNU regionals! My Costco-sized dog (probably, in fact, a Costco dog) was buried by the cook with grilled diced tomatoes and onions, and then a nice pickle relish. I was thinking I'd need a knife and fork, but the buns they sourced were perfectly sized and held together.

The attached photo shows the visitor's bullpen at the PLNU ballfield - you can see the catcher in the far-left corner just outside the right-field foul line. And behind him? Surfers enjoying a sunny Friday afternoon. Gotta be the only college or pro ballpark in the country where the visiting pitcher can see surfers while warming up.

PLNU won the regional in a three-game nail-biter against Cal State San Bernardino, and will have hosted the Div. II Western Super Regional by the time your next Sunday SC runs. Fingers crossed!

But while chatting with the CSSB players who were sitting in the stands with the radar gun and tablet for coach, I was reminded of another great baseball opportunity in many parts of the country: Summer wood-bat leagues! Three of the Yotes (short for Coyotes, the team name) are off to a summer wood bat league in Port Angeles, Washington this summer. When I was back home in Dayton two summers ago, my buds and I took in a summer wood-bat game in Springfield. Basically summer college all-star games. We don't have any in San Diego - maybe not even SoCal - but for your readers who have a summer wood-bat league, I highly encourage them to check one out! A lot of the minor league stadiums that lost their team due to reigning idiot Rob Manfried have pivoted to a summer wood bat league to help fill the void. And if your former minor league team was affiliated with the Pirates, you may even see an improved level of play now!

You or Joe ever get out San Diego way, try to schedule it for the spring - and check in advance that PLNU will be at home. We'll get you out there.

SeanJo

You don’t have to worry about me posting meat pictures. Eric isn’t going to keep me from posting them. As long as they continue to be sent my way, I'll continue to post them. The haters be damned.

Sunset photo

- Alan & Karen K send:

See, even NJ has nice sunsets! This from Island Heights, NJ.

More meat

- Bob E writes:

Hey Sean, thought I would spin a chicken for our Sunday dinner here in North Las Vegas. Throw some Cole slaw and cornbread stuffing to the plate! Keep up the great work!

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON’T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Paige Spiranac

- Michael R writes:

Sean,

Believe it or not, there are a lot of people who wish Paige Spirinac would just go away. The only thing she has going for her is a big butt, big boobs and a big mouth. That's it. She only has followers because of those things. She couldn't make it in women's pro golf. So, all of a sudden, she turned into a commentator and influencer. BFD!

Then, she gets into a tournament and cheats! Then she breaks out the crocodile tears and goes into fake hiding.

She's sexualized golf. No one respects that. She resorted to that tact because otherwise, she wouldn't get any attention. Sad! We don't need that!

No one who is a serious golf fan or golfer respects her. We all wish people in media would ignore her. There are more important things to report about than her hot swing! Again, sad!

SeanJo

This is why I don't have many serious golf fans as friends. It's not such much the golf part as it is the serious part. I've heard this argument before. Not the "there are more important things to report about" one, that's simply factually inaccurate.

I've heard that no serious golf fan or golfer is a fan of Paige. I find that hard to believe. Let me know if you're one of the serious golf fans or golfers, who doesn’t have a putter up their backside, and enjoys her work. I know they're out there.

May and Meat!

- Drew in Indy writes:

Joe and Sean, y’all make 9am in Indy outstanding!

The month of May hasn’t been great, but nothing a 4 day weekend and grilled meat cannot cure….

And FYI, summer starts when Back Home Again in Indiana is sung!

Cheers,

Drew

SeanJo

Drew, you nailed it. This weekend is when you set the tone for the summer. Grab your meat, toss it on the grill, and prepare yourself for the summer months.

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That's it for today. I'm glad we didn’t let the meat haters win. Again, Joe will be back for Screencaps on Friday and Saturday morning. I'll see everyone on Sunday.

Fire up those grills, send me your meat, and try not to be a backseat grillmeister, as Matt Reigle got into in this week's Gripe Report, which is worth reading ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

Keep throwing the meat on grill and keep sending it my way. I want to see your meat. The inbox is open at sean.joseph@outkick.com . Go follow me on Twitter and over on Instagram and feel free to slide into the DMs.

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