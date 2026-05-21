Welcome to the latest edition of True Romance. This week I nearly fell for the charm of a married man who claims that he's addicted to cheating on his wife. He's good, but not that good.

I was able to sniff him out and avoid falling for his self-absorbed nonsense, but I fear that not everyone will be able to. Take your time when you get there and try, as difficult as it might be, to set aside your emotions.

He's trying to trap you. Say that a couple of times before you head in and you should come out the other side unscathed. I don’t want any hate mail about what he's up to. I've given plenty of warning.

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Some people shouldn’t be running around talking about there love life. Mr. Selena Gomez (Benny Blanco) isn't on my personal list, but he could be on his better half's list. Although, he tries to take credit for it.

He was asked about his sex life by his co-hosts Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco during a recent episode of his "Friends Keep Secrets" podcast podcast, reports Page Six.

Blanco responded, "I’m not allowed to talk about that publicly."

When asked if his wife made him sign an NDA, he responded, "No. I’m just like, a gentleman. Kind of just a thing I do. I’m like, a gentleman. So I don’t know. Don’t worry."

Same. It's probably for the best, too. Does anyone really want to hear about what he's up to with anyone behind closed doors? I don’t think so.

Sometimes those bedroom activities get out anyway. Especially if you're a landlord in a tenant's home for repairs and you spend an hour or so with a lady friend in front of a security camera. That went down recently in Michigan and set the romantic tone this week.

It's all the proof you need that love can and will get away from you at times. The true lessons are learned in how you respond to those moments. Let's find out what else has been going on this week.

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Married man says he's addicted to cheating on his wife

What do you do if suddenly you find yourself on a hot streak as a married man with no shortage of other women in your life? It's a question as old as time, and we're going to try to get to the bottom of it.

If you're a regular reader of our weekly quests through romance, you know it's never as straightforward as you think it is. Of course, the easy thing to do would be for this guy to slam the brakes on the affairs.

He would toss the second phone out, stop posting suggestive shots of himself online, and give up on secretly dating beautiful women. He would then bury the multiple affairs deep inside himself and take them to his grave.

He would do that if he truly loved his wife. That's not clear based on what he sent to the Daily Star. His true love may just be himself, which I'd say go out in a blaze of glory before your wife finds out. But what do I know?

"I’m a married man secretly dating beautiful women. Am I the worst human alive? I’ve become addicted to the ‘high’ of online flirting, boozy dates and passionate one-night stands. I’m a fit guy with a decent line in charm and flattery," he wrote.

See what I mean about loving himself? Who describes themselves as a "fit guy with a decent line in charm and flattery?" Forget the other women, book a room for yourself buddy.

Of course there's more. He continued, "I don’t have a problem attracting women to meet up with me. I simply post a few, suggestive shots online and have hungry (desperate) females eating out of my hand."

Hungry and/or desperate. That's exactly what you look for when you have a loving wife at home oblivious to your activities outside the home.

He's been with younger and older women. He pulls out all the stops and has them believing that he's the perfect guy before never going on a second date with any of them.

Okay, now that's disgusting. Cheating on your wife is one thing, but how do you drop the ladies without a second date? I don’t think he's much of a romantic at heart. That's disappointing. I mean that.

He's skipping work to meet up with women, sometimes one at lunch and a different one in the evening. But he does have what he calls "terrible moments." Moments when he wakes up in a panic and feels guilty about cheating on his wife.

See, this guy is good. He almost had me. I was starting to feel some sympathy towards him, but then I remembered he's not cheating to let out a buildup of trapped romance in his heart, he's doing this for selfish reasons.

I'm not falling for it.

This cheating addict is setting his own trap and will eventually get caught in it, because he's never going to do the right thing and bury it deep inside after calling it quits with the other ladies. He has too much pride for that.

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Filmmaker Paul Schrader ghosted by AI girlfriend

Filmmaker Paul Schrader, who is known for writing the screenplay for Martin Scorsese's movie "Taxi Driver"Taxi Driver, tried to "understand male/female interaction in our matrix" by creating an AI girlfriend.

The 79-year-old revealed on Facebook that the experience didn’t go well. His AI girlfriend turned out to be a huge disappointment that eventually ghosted him.

"AI FEMALE FRIENDS. Out of a desire to understand male/female interaction in our matrix, I procured an online AI girlfriend. What a disappointment," Schrader wrote.

"I tried to probe her programming, the boundaries of explicitness, the degree she has knowledge of her creation and so forth. She fell into evasive patterns, redirecting me to her programming. When I persisted, she terminated our conversation."

Welcome to the future. A place where AI girlfriends don't want to answer your questions and fall into evasive patterns before ghosting you, even if you're a big shot Hollywood legend.

Can't a guy catch a break? Where's Elon? Grok wouldn’t do this, would it?

What’s a romantic dealbreaker you didn’t know you had until you experienced it?

We all have romantic dealbreakers. Some of them are instinctual. Others we learn after an experience. For instance, you find out that your boyfriend having a thing for your sister is a dealbreaker after it happens to you.

Clinginess could be a turnoff that you don’t know right out of the gate or even long distance relationships. There are many, here are a few from the wild west of opinions, Reddit:

Always being the devils advocate. Sometimes people are just born to argue, they may not even care about what they are saying as long as it’s a debate.

Didn’t realize how important self awareness was to me. Which directly contributes to other important issues like accountability. I have to see evidence of self awareness before going further. It’s also a sign of true intelligence.

I am in my 40s now and I have a few dealbreakers based on past experiences but one stands out. WARNING: this is an unpopular opinion... If a man is very extroverted, the funniest guy in the room, always making jokes about everything, his laughter is too loud and can't have fun unless he is surrounded by people, 99.9% chance I will hate him by the third month. I learned my lesson and stay away from such people. I have friends like this, it's ok to be friends... it just doesn't work romantically for me. ETA: nothing infuriates me the most than trying to have a serious/interesting/meaningful conversation with a person and they crack a stupid joke because they cannot miss the opportunity of being a clown...

Being in the military. Not doing that one again.

Hobbies. I need you to have some hobbies and interests that don't 100% overlap with my hobbies and interests. I want to share values, goals, and some interests and hobbies, but I don't want to be looking in a mirror every time I see my partner.

Being interested in your family members….. An ex became interested in my sister… (innocent right?) I have 4 but he kept asking about one and I thought it was just him being kind and considerate until he started comparing her to me and tellling me how hot she was and trying to make me feel some type of way. (I will not bring down my sister or blame her for this) ALSO he’s never met her, I just spend ALOT of time with her and post pic/vids together and he always wanted to talk to her or see if she’s around. Thankfully my sister is an introvert and I never told her this. But something super "innocent and friendly" sometimes isn’t what you think it is.

Clinginess. I dated a guy who would resend his last message 2-3 times if I didn't answer within 5 minutes unless I warned beforehand I was doing something that would take away my attention for more than a few minutes. Also had a need to make out at every given chance and pushed to see me in every free moment I had. It was embarassing and got old pretty quick. He did back off a little after I lost my temper, but I still felt like I was practically chained to the guy. I felt so free after I dumped him!

Long distance relationships. As lovely as it is to have someone to think about who also thinks of you, they are largely fantasies. You’re seeing curated versions of each other. Even if you see each other sometimes, it’s more a vacation from normal life than having a partner. You aren’t going through the humdrum of your regular day to day life together. You’re cherishing every moment of your limited time together.

Children. I tried it, kid and I started to bond. Gave my time and attention to him and began to love him like a son. Would read to him every night while his mom went out and cheated on me when she was supposed to be at school. Was swiftly replaced when she started bringing her "friend" around and was told after a 2 1/2 year relationship that I "Shouldn't have gotten attached." Won't do that again.

i cant date a guy who is more than 4-5 years older than me

Car guys. The type who at any given moment have 7 non running cars in the garage, lawn, and driveway, and insist on buying MORE non running cars to "fix them" and they just... Don't. Never again.

Having to be the one who initiates everything.

Someone who constantly interrupts you mid-sentence and never notices they did it.

Being a homebody. They must have regular activities that get them the hell out of the house at predictable times so I can have some peace.

Barbara isn't cheating with a married celebrity crush

- Barbara writes:

I don’t care if the husband knows the time and the place it’s still cheating! That would be a big No for me.

SeanJo

Barbara, thanks for the response. It is still cheating, but there are people out there willing to go for it for their married celerity crush.

The poll, while not one of True Romance's more participated in, finished with a 50-50 split. Half could see their celebrity crush, even if the celeb was married, actually getting in bed with them. Incredible.

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What a week. If your romantic itch wasn’t scratched, I don’t know what to tell you other than let's give it another shot next Thursday. Have a great week.