Wearing only a watch, a headlamp and flip-flops isn't a great disguise when trashing a neighbor's motion light

A Florida man was arrested last week on charges of trespassing on his neighbor's property. He's accused of performing unwanted handyman work on a faulty motion light and security camera.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says the man, identified as 62-year-old Robert Boston, took a ladder onto his neighbor's property at 3 a.m. on March 25. Wearing only a watch, a headlamp and flip-flops, he's accused of removing a malfunctioning floodlight and Ring camera.

Santa Rosa's Press Gazette reports that he was arrested on May 14 after a warrant was executed. He faces one count of trespass with intent to commit an offense and criminal mischief with less than $1,000 in damage. His bail was set at $2,000.

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The poorly disguised Boston allegedly caused $800 in damages by removing the faulty equipment and pulling wiring loose inside the wall.

The sheriff's office's report states that Boston made his way onto his neighbor's property by walking around a six-foot privacy fence that separates his property from his neighbor's.

He then ignored the "No Trespassing" signs and went to work. He reportedly told investigators that the floodlight and Ring camera had been malfunctioning for several weeks prior to the incident.

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The neighbor claimed this wasn’t the first time Boston had done something like this, although it wasn’t mentioned whether he was in his watch, headlamp, and flip-flop disguise during the prior incident.

She said he had turned off her floodlights on Dec. 24, 2025.

The local outlet added that the "security footage and the neighbor both confirmed the nude man walking on the property matched Boston's driver's license photo."

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That's interesting. I had no idea there were areas of the country where you could have your driver's license photo taken without any clothes on.

A fun little fact mentioned by the Press Gazette is that Boston is also married to Santa Rosa County School Board Chair Carol Boston. Man, Florida knows how to have fun.