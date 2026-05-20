Landlord in a tenant's home for repairs was caught on a security camera getting it on with a woman instead

A married couple in Westland, Michigan, asked their landlord to make some repairs to the home they rent. Some birds had made their way into the attic and needed to be removed after they had died.

The landlord did stop by, and I'm assuming he took care of the dead birds in the attic situation, but that's not all he did while he was there. He also spent about an hour making himself at home with a woman.

We're talking fully naked, feet in the air, right in front of the couple's security camera, which is the only reason the couple knows their landlord was providing services in the home other than to the attic.

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Javon Crawford and his wife were at the hospital visiting a sick grandmother at the time. Alerts from the security camera to his wife's phone revealed what was going on inside the home they rent.

"He was walking back and forth naked. I think he was making a sandwich — I don't know," Crawford told FOX 2 Detroit. "She just pointed the phone to me and I seen him just doing what he was going right here. Yes, live footage, time stamped and everything."

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The comfort in which the landlord conducted his business inside the home had Crawford wondering whether the landlord had done this sort of thing before. That's probably a safe assumption.

The couple handed over the amateur X-rated security footage to police, although it isn’t certain that a crime had been committed by the landlord. It's likely it is, at the very least, a violation of the lease agreement occurred.

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I'd imagine there isn't a specific "the landlord shall not bang in the home while there are tenants living there" line in the lease agreement. That's, one would think, understood or covered under a broader rule mentioned in the agreement.

Something tells me there's a free month of rent or the return of a security deposit in this couple's future.