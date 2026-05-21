Intense and violent preview released for new WWII movie about the Battle of the Bulge

The trailer for the upcoming WWII film "Lucky Strike" is here, and it's incredibly intense.

Basic info:

Plot (via IMDB): An injured American soldier is trapped behind German lines during the Battle of the Bulge.

Cast: Scott Eastwood, Colin Hanks, Taylor John Smith and Lorne MacFadyen

Director: Rod Lurie

Release Date: June 26, 2026

Trailer released for new WWII movie 'Lucky Strike'

There are few things more guaranteed to grab the interest of the regular American male than a story about WWII. The war still fascinates and captivates across generations more than 80 years after it came to an end.

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One of the most famous battles of the war was the Battle of the Bulge. American troops found themselves facing a brutal German assault in the Ardennes.

"Lucky Strike" will now tell the story of an American soldier trapped behind enemy lines facing fierce and violent combat.

It looks like it's going to be exceptional, judging from the trailer. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

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Looks like it's going to be a pretty intense and crazy ride. It's also not the first time Scott Eastwood has appeared in a major war film.

He starred in "The Outpost." The film about the war in Afghanistan is a must-watch for people interested in the subject or genre.

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Now, he's turning the clock back to WWII with "Lucky Strike."

You can catch "Lucky Strike" starting June 26. Let me know your thoughts on the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.