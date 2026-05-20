Britney Spears stuns with a post-plea deal Instagram dance, college baseball HOT mic & is this dream normal?

Penultimate Hump Day of May! Didn't we just say that about April? Lordy, time is flying. That ain't a bad thing, by the way. The second half of the calendar is always the best part of the year.

We spend the first six months of the season building the storylines and the characters, and then things really pick up around the midseason finale.

It never fails. We're nothing if not consistent in this country. One minute, you're searching for #content in the middle of March. The next, you've got those beautiful few days in October when all the major sports collide on the same night.

But first, we have to get there. We're a few sleeps away from our first real holiday weekend of 2026. Let's grind our tails off and finish the week strong.

Welcome to a Hump Day Nightcaps — the one where Britney Spears dusts herself off after a rocky few months, and returns to Instagram with a BANG.

SPORTS WORLD POISED FOR CHAOTICALLY BUSY 2026 WITH FIFA WORLD CUP, WINTER OLYMPICS AND MORE IN STORE

What else? I've got some absolute gems down in the college baseball world as June Madness starts to sneak up on us, and does anyone else have this recurring nightmare? I always thought it was just me, and then I saw a tweet yesterday that blew my mind. You'll see.

OK, grab you a million bucks if you have it lying around for National Millionaire Day, and settle in for a Hump Day 'Cap!

Britney Spears is back to creating #content

I don't really have any quirky anecdotes to add here given I'm nowhere close to being a millionaire, but it does give me the chance to revisit arguably the greatest reality show of the 1990s ...

Remember "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire"? The best. God, it was the best. I'm talking about the early years with Regis, not the later years with Meredith Vieira. Nobody watched those.

I feel like the OG show really revolutionized TV. Nobody had ever really seen a gameshow like that, with those stakes, and it was must-watch every week. It was also on during the absolute golden age of TV, when audiences would regularly reach 20 million to 30 million. The only thing that ever comes close to that now is the Super Bowl.

But does the Super Bowl give us moments like this? Don't think so!

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Just an iconic moment from an iconic show. We used to have it so good in this country, and we just flushed it down the toilet.

PS: How great was Regis Philbin? Miss that dude. Can't believe it's been six years since we lost him. Sad.

OK, let's get this class started with someone who is absolutely a millionaire ... or, at least she used to be.

Britney Spears!

Is travel ball to blame here?

Looks like Brit is back, baby! Rough start to the year for Spears, who was charged with a DUI in March and later pleded guilty to "wet reckless" in exchange for dropping the DUI charge.

For those who don't know all about "wet reckless," it means she was instead hit with fines, given 12 months of probation, time served and will need to complete a DUI course. The plea offer is standard for defendants with no DUI history, no crash or injury on the road, and a low blood-alcohol level.

"Brighter Days!!!" indeed for our girl. Good to see Britney back on her feet with an extra spring in her step. This is what it's all about. The American Dream.

OK, let's keep this class moving because I have two meetings this afternoon that I'm very much looking forward to.

June Madness is right around the corner, which means the college baseball season is starting to heat up. We've got conference tournaments this weekend, with the selection show on Monday.

On that note, let's check in on yesterday's SEC opener between Vanderbilt and Kentucky!

More college baseball, MLB & have you had this nightmare?

Goodness gracious. So much to break down here.

For starters, screaming like THAT after an 89 mph fastball is insane behavior. Frankly, screaming like that after Strike 1 is ridiculous on its own, but mix in the fact that the pitch didn't even touch 90 (!!!), and it's a whole different level.

A lot of folks are blaming today's travel ball culture for this behavior. I know this is Joe's turf, so I won't impede too much, but where do we stand on that? Is youth baseball to blame here?

It's been a while since I played travel ball (15 years, sadly), but I certainly don't remember it looking like that back in the day. I know it's gotten out of control, but Lordy, that's a tough look.

As was this over in the LSU game:

Whew. See what I mean? College baseball deserves some more shine. I feel like it gets the short end of the stick when it comes to college sports, but it shouldn't. Clearly, it's electric.

June Madness!

As for the Vandy pitcher ... Thank goodness the Baseball Gods were tuned in here. They made quick work of Connor Fennell, and rightfully so. Wild stuff.

OK, let's rapid-fire this Hump Day class into a big Hump Day Night. First up? Might as well stay in the college ranks, where ABS is apparently now a thing?

I had no idea they were introducing it for the SEC tourney, but buddy, it's been an ... interesting ... experiment:

Yikes.

Look, ABS is clearly here to stay. It's been a success at the major league level, and the rumor mill says it's probably coming to college baseball next season. It's been generally fine, and that's coming from someone who wasn't thrilled about it in spring training.

That being said ... in no world should that first clip be a strike. I don't care what the robot says. That ain't a strike. We used to be a proper country.

Finally, on the way out, I leave you all with a question that's consumed me since last night when I saw this tweet:

I have had that exact nightmare for years now. Years. It happens once every few months, and it's the same every single time.

I show up to a random class at a random school, and it's exam week, and it's the first time I've been to said class that entire semester. And I just spend the entire dream panicking about flunking the class, which is obviously going to happen given I haven't showed up all semester.

I've always thought I was crazy ... until I started reading the comments in that above thread. Apparently, this is a common dream? Has ANYONE here had it, or something similar? What does it mean?

I assume it's stress-induced, but who knows? I'm hoping someone in class today does. Let me know!

OK, that's it for today. Good work, everyone. Let's have a big night.

I've got nothing clever to really end class with, so here's 'Smokin Hot Charley Hull ditching the cigarettes for nicotine pouches on the golf course.

She joins NASCAR's Natalie Decker as the second woman to join the pouch community this month. It's a weird trend, but I'm not here to judge.

See you tomorrow.

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OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

Ever had that dream? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.