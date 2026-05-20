'Dutton Ranch' star shares incredible behind-the-scenes look at explosive 'Yellowstone' spinoff

"Dutton Ranch" star Natalie Alyn Lind dumped out a bunch of content, pulling back the curtain on production.

The newest "Yellowstone" spinoff from Taylor Sheridan premiered last Friday on Paramount+, and fans are already obsessed with the series.

It perfectly captures the spirit and vibe that made the original neo-Western saga a smashing hit. You can read my initial thoughts on the first two episodes here.

'YELLOWSTONE' FANS GO ABSOLUTELY WILD FOR TAYLOR SHERIDAN'S NEW SPINOFF, RATINGS SOAR

'Dutton Ranch' star shares behind-the-scenes look at hit series

Natalie Alyn Lind is a new addition to the "Yellowstone" universe. She plays Carter's love interest, Oreana Lynn Jackson, a woman with direct ties to the antagonist villains.

'YELLOWSTONE' STARS COLE HAUSER, KELLY REILLY CONFIRMED FOR SPIN-OFF SERIES ALONGSIDE MAJOR CASTING ADDITION

It certainly seems like Lind is going to skyrocket to stardom, like many actors and actresses have after teaming up with Sheridan.

Lind hopped on Instagram a few days ago to celebrate the premiere of "Dutton Ranch," and dumped out a bunch of behind-the-scenes photos from the series.

It certainly appears Lind understands how to spin up attention on social media and make sure momentum never slows down.

Check out the behind-the-scenes photos below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Speaking of Lind's Instagram skills, I'd not be doing my job if I also didn't drop in the video of her rocking with a Coors Banquet.

Taylor Sheridan is great at many things. Casting is right near the top of the list. Something tells me that Lind is going to be the next talent to shoot up the rankings following her major role on "Dutton Ranch."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

I'd be absolutely shocked if it didn't happen.

Are you already watching "Dutton Ranch"? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.