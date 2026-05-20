Show Tiffany Stratton some respect — a boob job doesn't mean the WWE champ is made of plastic

It's time to start showing Tiffany Stratton some respect. She's always been on top of the content side of wrestling while putting in the work in the ring, and now she's a WWE champion.

Granted, she's in the secondary tier of the WWE title hierarchy with the Women's United States Championship belt, but a belt is a belt and not everyone gets their hands on one of those.

Being a champion didn’t free Tiffany from speculation during a recent Twitch livestream that she's had a bunch of work done. She didn’t let the comment go without addressing this growing narrative about her.

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The 27-year-old is not made of plastic, thank you very much. She hasn’t had much work done at all. The WWE star responded to the comment by saying, "Guys, I just got my boobs done."

That's far from having a bunch of work done. A boob job is nothing. Let's put a stop to the lies that she's made of plastic right now. Tiffany continued, "Got some lip filler. Got some Botox."

It's 2026, can you get a boob job without some lip filler and Botox? If I'm counting correctly, and this can go in your scorecard at home, we're up to only three cosmetic procedures. Again, that's nothing.

"And that’s it. I’m not plastic from head to toe," the champ added. "It’s just the chest, the lips, and some Botox. Okay, let’s move on."

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I agree completely. It's time to move on. She's holding steady at a measly three procedures, if you insist on labeling all of them as "procedures."

Tiffany Stratton is a champion. She's on top of her content game. It's time to put "the bunch of work done" claims from all the haters out there to bed. They're not winning this one.

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Is it a slippery slope? Sure. It could easily go from three to six and, before you know it, she's plastic from head to toe. The haters would love nothing more than to see that happen.

For that reason, I don’t think she lets it get away from her.