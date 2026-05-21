Minka Kelly uncorks a heater at 45, ABS backfires spectacularly and LSU parents vs a security guard!

Over the hump and safely onto the other side. Whew. We made it. One step closer to a big weekend. THE big weekend.

Memorial Day weekend. The unofficial start of summer. Longtime readers know summer starts with Memorial Day weekend, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Labor Day Monday. Right around the time the final college football game of the weekend ends. It's beautiful.

I've got two classes left before you're with Amber and Matt all next week. I figured I would have mailed it in by now, but so far, so good. Tomorrow will be a wild card. But today?

Today we grind.

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Welcome to a Thursday Nightcaps — the one where "Friday Night Lights" star Minka Kelly shows off the fastball at 45. Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose!

What else? I've got more ABS drama in college baseball, a full Rolodex of dream emails from yesterday's class, and the #MOB spent the morning attacking Hulk Hogan's daughter because she posted a simple bikini picture.

Sad!

OK, grab you whatever you'd like — dealer's choice — and settle in for a frantic Thursday 'Cap!

Where does FNL rank for you?

Two classes in a row we're starting with an old TV show. What a week! Yesterday, it was "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire." Don't ask me why, I don't remember.

Today, we're getting "Friday Night Lights" ... and, of course, Minka Kelly. Naturally, we'll start with a question: Where does "Friday Night Lights" rank for you in the pantheon of TV shows?

I'm quite certain we've done this one before, but whenever Minka posts, it's worth repeating. For me, I'd put it up there with the all-time greats. That's right. I said it.

The all-time greats!

For starters, the cast was electric. Minka. Kyle Chandler. Connie Britton, who is insufferably woke nowadays (shocking!). Taylor Kitsch. Jesse Plemons (before "Breaking Bad" fame). Just an elite cast.

Beyond that, it also gave us who I consider to be one of the great TV characters in the history of cinema — Buddy Gerrity. Minka's TV dad!

Incredible. Could you IMAGINE what Buddy would think of NIL? He was the King of NIL before NIL was legal. The guy just wanted what was best for his Dillon Panthers. Legend.

Anyway, FNL also gave us one of the great TV theme songs of all time. It goes right up there with "Friends," "King of Queens" and "Family Matters." I know, I'm full of hot takes today, but I'm going on vacation in 24 hours, so I need to get it all out of the system now.

You see? Just the best. Chills every time. Take us back!

OK, that's your TED Talk for the day. You're welcome.

Now, let's tie all of this together with Minka Kelly still tossing heat at 45, and start this class the right way.

As for yesterday's question ...

Does Lyla Garrity still have it, or what? And hey! That's two of Derek Jeter's past/present love interests we've had in class this week!

First Hannah Davis (now Jeter), and now Minka Kelly. What a career.

Still ... Nomar > Jeter. No question about it.

OK, let's keep the line moving and get to more pressing matters, like yesterday's dream question. For those who skipped a day, it all stemmed from this tweet I saw earlier this week:

I've had that nightmare for years now. YEARS. Until this week, I thought I was the only one. Turns out, I'm not special at all.

In fact, a TON of you still have it to this day!

From Paul A:

"Had that dream ever since taking the bar exam in 1988! Other one is how to find the place where the final is located and can’t! Some type of PTSD."

From Brian in NJ:

"Not only have I had that dream - I lived it! It was 1989, sophomore year of college. Attended the very first Spanish class of the semester, and didn’t show up again until the final. As the professor was going down the aisles handing out the finals with those little light blue answer booklets (maybe those were before your time), he stopped and quipped to me, 'You have GOT to be joking, right?'

"Needless to say, I repeated the class with a different teacher the next semester."

From JV:

"I thought I was the only one who has this dream! Lol. In my dream it’s college final exam time. I forgot I was signed up for this particular class my senior year and hadn’t attended the class all semester. I show up for the final exam in a panic because I need the class to graduate. I graduated in 1991 and still have this dream. Must be a stress hangover from 35 years ago.

From Mike M:

"I've had that dream a dozen or so times. You wonder, 'Why haven't I gone to this class all semester? What was I thinking?'"

And, from Drew in Texas:

"I’ve had those 'never went to class until it was too late' dreams occasionally ever since college. Interestingly, almost none of us engineers skipped classes. So, why do I still dream about missing class?"

ABS bites back & the #MOB attacks Brooke Hogan

Whew! Goodness gracious. So, we've all been there. We've all been in the foxhole together, and we didn't even know it.

This is why this class wins (alleged) awards. You ain't getting this sense of community over at CNN!

Anyway, Texas Drew did pass along a couple links that further explained why we're all insane, and attached the below screenshot from the woke robots at Google:

"Often triggered by a new responsibility, looming deadline, or lack of control."

Gotcha. So ... kids. 10/4! It's clear as day now. Carry on!

Let's rapid-fire this Thursday class into a big Thursday night. First up? ABS giveth and ABS taketh away:

Amazing. I've seen a lot out of ABS this year, but I haven't seen it backfire quite like that yet. That's when you know it's just not your day. You think you've pulled one over on 'em and then BANG, 400-foot tank into the parking lot. Tough scene all around.

Speaking of the SEC tourney, let's check in with the LSU fans:

Allllllllllllllllllrighty then! Things are going well in Baton Rouge, where the Tigers got bounced in the second round of the SEC tournament and will NOT be playing June baseball this year.

Yikes.

OK, that's it for today. Good work everyone. On the way out, here's Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke, posting a heartfelt tribute to her father and getting attacked in the comments for including a bikini shot.

Admittedly, I also thought it was a weird choice, but who am I to judge how a person grieves? Leave Brooke alone, losers!

See you tomorrow.

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OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).