Jason Day asked to tone down Masters attire after unconventional clothing choice last year

Jason Day made headlines last year at the Masters with his unconventional attire during the first round. This year, the powers that be at Augusta National Golf Club asked that he tone down his look.

Day, a 13-time PGA Tour winner and the winner of the 2015 PGA Championship, revealed this week that he was asked to remove his controversial sweater vest at last year’s Masters, during a round in which he was partnered with Tiger Woods.

"We just put it on and then [it] kinda went crazy," Day recalled during an appearance on the "Dan on Golf" podcast . "It doesn’t take much to kind of stand out in golf because just everyone wears the same thing essentially."

Day is an ambassador for Malbon Golf, a golf apparel company based out of Los Angeles, and the duo came up with the idea for him to wear a unique sweater vest that had the words "Malbon Golf Champion" in big red and black letters sprawled across the front.

During the round, Day got word that someone from the tournament asked that he remove the piece of clothing, which he obliged.

"My agent got a call from high above and said, ‘Hey, we need Jason to take that vest off.’"

Day said the issue last year prompted the tournament to request an early look at what his plans for this year’s Masters were, and unsurprisingly, the initial plans got axed.

"It would’ve been a lot crazier than last year."

The Australian golfer said he wouldn’t classify himself as a style icon, but he certainly does like to push the limits.

"I kind of like teetering on the edge of traditional golf and taking it to the line and then bringing it back."

"I’m not here to step on anyone’s toes because I know that when we play the Masters, it’s all about the Masters — it always has been about the tournaments," he said. "The whole experience of Augusta is phenomenal. I just want to make sure that I’m not trying to do anything that’s too crazy or outlandish to disrespect the tournament. I always try and be as respectful as possible."

Fans will have to wait until 9:58 a.m. ET on Thursday to see what Day has planned. He’ll play his first round alongside three-time Masters winner Phil Mickelson and Keegan Bradley.