Gina Carano shares an emotional social media post ahead of Rousey fight, Cowboys eliminated & graduation fight

MY Reds were absolutely pathetic in the 8th inning, Natalie Decker melts down in the NASCAR Truck Series and why are high schools holding graduations on random weekdays?

Let's get the weekend started with a Saturday edition of Screencaps with Gina Carano's emotional Twitter post where she shared her emotions on the verge of tonight's fight against Ronda Rousey (9 p.m. ET, Netflix).

"Since Sept 2024 to today, May 15, 2026, I have lost 100lbs. It hurts to say that and share but I am going to share it because I worked so damn hard every week for over a year and a half to shed this weight. It did not happen overnight," Carano, 44, wrote on Twitter.

Hold up, she was 241 pounds in 2024? Where was I at? When I read that news, I couldn't believe the math. At Friday night's weigh-in, Gina made weight at 141.4 pounds for tonight's brawl.

"Thank you to Ronda, who waited patiently while I lost this weight and giving me something to aim for," Carano added.

• Did you guys catch the eighth inning of last night's Reds-Indians game where the Reds pitcher walked the bases loaded and then his replacement WALKED IN TWO RUNS? I damn near threw the remote through the bedroom TV. Mrs. Screencaps hates having a bedroom TV anyway, so she probably wouldn't have minded the destruction.

VICTORIA’S SECRET SHOULD SIGN RACHEL PIZZOLATO TO FACE SYDNEY SWEENEY IN LINGERIE WAR, REDS FAN IS DUMB & MEAT

Look at this ball four.

• Let's quickly pivot to the NASCAR Truck Series and Natalie Decker having a complete meltdown in the truck DURING THE RACE. After the race, Decker took to Instagram where she announced she wasn't quitting on the truck series. MAKE UP YOUR MIND!

• And, finally, we have to address this trend I noticed where high schools are holding graduations on random weeknights. In Memphis, they tried to hold a Thursday night graduation, but, because it's Memphis, it couldn't just be a casual night. Instead, guests got into multiple fights and the local sheriff had to be called in to restore order.

To be fair, this could've happened on a Saturday.

I'm just trying to figure out why so many schools have gone to random days for graduation. What happened to kids graduating on Saturday and then hitting a kegger to celebrate? Does that even happen these days?

I get that there are only so many arenas and massive spaces to hold graduations, but this Memphis school used its gym on a Thursday. Let's get back to holding Saturday ceremonies where there might be brawls, but at least we can make a weekend out of it.

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Eric rips me, then takes it back: Make up your mind, Eric!

– Eric P. writes: Joe, I have loved the content for the past year and a half, but I think it’s time to say Screen caps has Jumped the Shark.. It makes me sad, but it’s right there with The Fonz; As the content now has gotten stagnant with the same Only Fans girls holding up fish; the TML pictures and comments; and photos of burgers that I would love to try, but live to far from where I could purchase one. You have always been great at posting my inane comments, pictures and diatribe, but there’s a limit on what holds my interest. Will I check in from time to time? Of course. But will I truly look forward to Screen caps over NightCaps with Amber or Zach?? They are the closers that just nipped you at the wire. Thanks and perhaps this can generate some revitalization..

Kinsey: Eight minutes later, I received a follow-up email from Eric.

– Eric added: I digress, I tried to un do the send of this after I paged down a bit on the screen caps today.. I thought, ya know, Joe deserves another chance.. he has done a lot for me in the mornings; and gave me some great content to send my kid, so what the hell.. i’m sticking to it and re instating my allegiance.. At least I am someone that can admit a mistake..

– Mike is 62 and has had it with modern women: I am 62 (get off my lawn!) and think I hit middle age at 42. Much has been said over the last few months about the IG models. Kudos to you for mixing things up and bringing the Women of Real Estate into the mix! I have simply had it with the IG models, and today’s photo of ‘tiffanyleah_’ made me laugh and scream at the same time. That woman does NOT sit down and eat a Dodger Dog and garlic fries, not at the game, not ever. You wanna stand in that area and force big crowds to go around you while your boyfriend snaps photos? Great, do it with a Gucci bag in your hand. At least that would be genuine.

I cannot even visit my local single-A stadium without seeing some pretty woman all coiffed and made-up getting her picture taken with the field in the background or some such. Me screaming about it won’t make it stop, I know. But I hate it, and view the trend as another sign of the apocalypse.

TOO SOON, HOBBY LOBBY!

– Caleb in Pennsylvania shares: As always, I have been loving AMERICA’S BEST DAILY COLUMN. Our local Hobby Lobby (not sponsored) already has fall decor out. Can we at least make it to Memorial Day before I start seeing pumpkins everywhere??!!

On travel ball and how it fits into Title IX restrictions

– Bobby C. will make you think with this opinion piece: When I was a college student writing a senior thesis on the pro-life movement, a fellow student wrote about Title IX and the war on men as his senior thesis in college, having been thrown out of a college because he was a wrestler and that school abolished the sport to appease Title IX.

Fast forward to 2014, when Ollier v. Sweetwater Union High School District created a new quota system for high schools regarding male sport in California that could quickly be enforced to high schools. We have seen participation in Olympic sport decline, and now even football is being cut in high schools to meet the quota system for Title IX where schools are required to meet gender quotas. In New York City's PSAL, there was a time boys couldn't play if they were assigned to newly created schools.

TRANS ATHLETE AB HERNANDEZ'S MOTHER SAYS CRITICISM IS POLITICALLY MOTIVATED AHEAD OF MIDTERM ELECTIONS

Now there is the idea that schools can cut football (+50 male), baseball (+2 male), marching band (+30 male) for the all-female dance teams (+20 female) because it adds to the proportionality of the Ollier mandates. Beauty pageants are added because +40 female adds to their mandates.

This is where travel ball comes in play. Travel ball is not governed by high schools and their enforcement of Ollier. A local high school baseball team is governed by high school league practice and play rules, along with being a third-tier sport in attendance and governed by Ollier.

For example, the last-place SEC baseball team did not even get 8,000 fans in attendance for the entire final series of three games which they jobbed (and should be relegated to the Sun Belt). But the girls' dance teams of a major dance studio ("travel dance") can get 10,000 attendance in four shows (about 2,500 in a major auditorium) they do at the end of the year, and at public festival appearances they have crowds that boys who play baseball can only wish they have, since they may not even get for the whole season what the travel dancers get in one weekend of attendance of travel dance conventions, festivals, or the end of season recitals. Schools are cracking down on dance team members, banning them from "travel dance" (studios and competitions). School dance team members, being female exclusively, are not restricted by Title IX restrictions the way boys in baseball and basketball are restricted by Title IX rulings.

My question is: Is travel ball for boys taking advantage of Title IX attacking male sport, and schools' social justice activism favouring girls where boys cannot do anything, so they play on unrestricted teams on travel squads? Soon the local high school may have no boys' teams and only activities for girls. And they will blame court rulings on Title IX and mandates by feds that could happen with the Left.

Effectively, a boy must pay $25,000 to play sports while a girl on the local school dance team or playing girls' sport at the local high school are not paying any of the massive expenses because she has options at the local school that the boy is not offered because of Title IX restrictions. This cost is not discussed but I have a sense Title IX activism against boys that Christina Hoff Sommers wrote in her books are coming home to roost, and travel ball is Exhibit A in what happens when you punish boys in schools and reward girls.

Is there a celebrity you mention that makes your wife mad?

– Mark in Tacoma stepped up and tells me: Just got back from the cardiologist (AFIB…and the hits just keep comin! Now on with the countdown lol) and sitting down with a cup and my morning dose of Screencaps. So yeah, there is a lady celeb that Mrs. Mark reacts to…and that would be the Queen herself, Christina Hendricks.

And not, funningly enough, over those epic endowments ! You see, Mrs. Mark has been similarly blessed and that’s the last thing she gets jealous over. But that hair….gorgeous radiant red hair….my ruin and her rage lol!

This weekend in Campbell River, British Columbia

– Mike T. says this is Elk Falls and the Elk Falls suspension bridge.

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The unpredictable spring weather in Colorado for the girls' soccer state tournament

– Ryan shows us: My daughter’s team is headed to the girls soccer semifinals here in Colorado. Couple pics below from the first-round game in the snow vs. the third-round game at 75 degrees less than a week later. #skoridge

– Ryan also wanted to take a shot at Costco: I’m going there… Costco is overrated. Every time I go in there, I leave with a cart full of stuff we absolutely did not need. Don’t get me wrong, they’ve got plenty of great products, but the whole experience has become a total PITA.

And the gas lines? I’ll never understand it. Waiting 20 minutes to save $2.40 on a fill-up is wild behavior. Back in my Pro BBQ circuit days (nice flex, right?), I always carried both a Costco and Sam’s membership. Another flex, really living the high life over here in the Rocky Mtns. But lowkey, Sam’s has taken the top spot for me. My wife swears they carry more of the stuff we actually need versus the "keep up with the Joneses" widget showcase Costco has become.

And Sam’s pickup is legit, but honestly, I still like going in because they’ve got scan & go on the app. That thing is amazing. Scan everything on your phone, walk through some probably-radiation-spewing portal, and head straight out the door. No line checks. No receipt interrogation. No balloon smiley faces drawn on my receipt like I just completed kindergarten.

Sam’s has officially moved to #1 in my book.

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That's a massive Saturday Screencaps. This one is over 2,000 words, which is ridiculous for the Internet these days. You guys will normally read like 300-500 words before bolting. We know the stats. Thanks to Eric for contributing like 500 of those words.

The sun is sorta coming out. There are rec baseball games today. There are plants that need planting. Mrs. Screencaps got her Mother's Day gift, a new outside faucet on the side of the house where we used to drag a hose. Now she gets to test it out.

Let's get out there, put some steps in and breathe in another day of life.

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