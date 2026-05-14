Victoria’s Secret should sign Rachel Pizzolato to face Sydney Sweeney in lingerie war, Reds fan is dumb & MEAT

It's Thursday morning and the sun is out here in NW Ohio for another edition of Screencaps where we get started with more news about the world of pop culture healing from the woke, disgusting Biden era where being a loud-mouth purple hair lingerie model was more important than being a beautiful biological female like Rachel Pizzolato.

Who is Pizzolato? She's an Instagram content creator –– legit content creator; she can change brakes on a Hyundai –– who went in Wednesday for a test shoot with Victoria's Secret. Why is that a big deal? Well, because she's an actual female going in for a test shoot for a brand that has made a habit of trotting out biological males in lingerie for its annual fashion show.

Rachel isn't on the level of Sydney Sweeney going in and saving American Eagle, but she's the type of personality that pop culture needs and heals. Is there another Victoria's Secret model who can change the oil in a 2025 Hyundai? I highly doubt it. But, Rachel can.

Here's the proof. Is there a Victoria's Secret Angel who can repair a toilet? I've been working on the Internet 18 years and I can't name one. It turns out Rachel has a full video on her repairing a toilet.

Speaking of Sweeney, she's trying to steal lingerie market share from Victoria's Secret with her new SYRN brand. The energy right now is on SYRN's side. Pizzolato wouldn't be a complete game-changing move from VS, but it would be a move in the right direction. You'd have American women in a lingerie showdown like the old days of the United States.

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Now we just need Victoria's Secret to do the right thing.

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My 14U boys (we have 10 13-year-olds on the team) got a lesson last night from a high-level travel ball player who lit up our rec ball team

I'd say he threw in the low 80s maybe the mid-80s. With control. I'm talking a 14-year-old kid straight out of central casting for a baseball movie. Probably 5'8. 230 pounds. Maybe a couple more pounds after a big breakfast. Growing up in Brookville, OH, my family would call this kid corn-fed. Thick as an ox. Any fat was actually muscle. Big boned. Head the size of a bull.

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And he threw flat-out SMOKE. Highly controlled smoke. Here's the kicker: He was the second pitcher we faced last night. The first one went three innings and gave up one hit. That kid threw over-powering heat, but not nearly like this ox. Out of 12 pitches in the 4th inning, nine were strikes. He painted the corners. Up, down. Inside. Sliced and diced.

As I was coaching 3rd base, the shortstop and third baseman were talking to each other saying, "thank god we don't have to face him." At the plate, the ox went 3-for-3 with a double and a triple.

Last night, as I was decompressing from the night, I did some investigating and it turns out the ox spends part of his summers playing in high-level Perfect Game travel ball showcases around the midwest. In the spring, while in school, it appears he plays with his school buddies. I had zero problem with him destroying our team. It was actually very impressive to witness. And the kid never said a word. Never ran his mouth. He just went about his business methodically and destructively.

If only there was a way to get my kids to take an ounce of that mentality. Final score: 11-1. That team might not lose a game this summer.

Screencaps readers chime in on the youth baseball walk-up music controversy

– CB emails: It’s been a minute since I chimed in, so I figured I’d toss my completely unsolicited 2 cents into the walk-up music debate. First—full disclosure—I don’t have a dog in this fight. My kids are grown and flown, so the only thing I’m managing these days is my coffee intake and the occasional hot take.

Phil suggested Rick might just be a grumpy old man. Possible, but I’d like to offer a counter-diagnosis: Phil is suffering from a touch of Main Character Energy (as the kids say and as I’m now obligated to misuse). Wanting a entrance song for yourself at your own wedding and pacing like a caged tiger? That’s not a wedding. That’s an origin story. And you could do better than Slayer. Also, Phil slightly overlooked a small, but critical detail - weddings are, traditionally speaking, about the bride. The groom’s job is to be more of Supporting Actor with speaking lines.

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As far as walk up music for 11 & 12 years olds? I think it’s harmless, fun even - a little swagger never hurt anyone. Until it does. The second a kid cares more about his intro than his at-bat, you’ve turned development into distraction and you’ve lost the plot.

At that age, the checklist is simple: No one on – get on base. Runner on 1st – move him over. Runner in scoring position – get the job done.Not: "Let me time my glove adjustment with the beat drop." They should be learning how to play the great game of baseball—not building a personal brand. And for the "Professional players have walk up songs" crowd – I hate to ruin your fantasy, but when they step into the box, they’re not thinking about Metallica vs. Drake. They’re locked in on: The situation. The pitcher. Swing cues. The music for the crowd.

It’s part of the show baseball has become (See also: closers entering like WWE superstars).One thing I would agree with Phil on is entrance music for work. This is a wildly underutilized concept. Lucky for me I work from home and can have an entrance song if I want. Personally, I’d go with AC/DC’s Thunderstruck or Big Bad Wolf (Warner/Chappell Productions) if I want to fully commit to bad decisions.

Of course if I did, my dogs would give me the side eye and my wife would seriously reconsider her life choices. But for a brief, glorious moment… I’d feel like I just crushed a walk-off dinger in Game 7.

Life is short, be legendary. All my best to you, Mrs. Screencaps and the SC community. Do hard things!

– Otis in Mobile checks in: A lot of talk lately about Walk up Music and the Savannah Bananas, which may be two sides of the same coin. Baseball may be America's pastime and going to games at any level is a lot of fun, but I just do not think it translates well to television, especially in today's world where everything seems to be instant gratification. So yes the Savannah Bananas are going to draw crowds because it adds some entertainment to the event. I have watched a few innings on TV and it was fun but it was not long before I switched the channel and I have no intention to attend a Bananas game for one simple reason. It's just too loud. If I want to constantly be bombarded with loud music and a thousand things going on at once I will go to Mexico. It is cheaper and the food is better. No hate, I think what Jesse Cole has fought through to make this thing successful is amazing and I wish that league all the best.

I feel that the walkup music in baseball is the same thing, a little something outside the norm to liven things up. The fans like it and even Outkick has posted articles dedicated to a single player's music and how it is awesome....or it isn't. Young players seeing this from players they want to imitate are naturally going to do the same, mostly in the interest of "look at me". And you know what? That is fine. Do your thing kid, but just remember that when you draw attention to yourself and fail to get the result you want, it can be embarrassing.

This is where I think the coach that was ejected by the teenage umpire made his mistake. If he thought the lyrics were unsuitable and complained that is one thing, but I really do not think that was the entirety of his complaint. I think he felt like his team was getting shown up and did not like it, so he decided he was going to stop it. The problem is that most of the time you cannot control other people and even if you can, maybe you shouldn't. I have never coached baseball but I have coached some kids flag football and every team has its talkers. When our kids complained about a talker my response was always the same thing. "If you don't like him talking, then shut him down. Beat that team. Do YOUR talking on the field with your play." My opinion is that after it was obvious the ref was not going to give him what he wanted he should have called his team to the pitchers mound and fired them up so that the walk up music became an advantage for HIS team. Instead he took his ball and went home, forfeiting the game.

One of the reasons that I love sports is that it is a metaphor for life, and he failed those kids by not teaching them some life lessons.

1. Control what you can control and make your own destiny, not what other people want it to be.

2. Sometimes no matter how hard you try things do not go your way. Finish what you start and get better every day

I am sure there are some other ones, but I am on a timeline today.

Credit to Don J. for having his head on a swivel

This is the content I want out of you guys this summer: the odd, the weird, the unusual. It makes us think. It makes us wonder what makes people put bumper stickers on their cars. This is the America I want to see this summer.

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That's it this morning. I'm short on time and this needs to get published. Let's buckle down and finish the week strong before heading into that first weekend of summer. Have an incredible day of life.

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