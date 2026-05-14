Trans athlete AB Hernandez's mother says criticism is politically motivated ahead of midterm elections

As the debate over transgender athletes continues in California, concerns surrounding competitive fairness remain at the center of the conversation.

Jurupa Valley senior AB Hernandez, born male, delivered three dominant performances in girls' events at the CIF Southern Section Division 3 preliminaries.

Save Girls’ Sports activists gathered outside Yorba Linda High School in protest, which OutKick documented firsthand through conversations with parents and attendees at the meet.

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One attendee acknowledged that debate surrounding a high school athlete can become contentious, but argued the issue of fairness is straightforward. The results, they said, spoke for themselves after Hernandez’s dominant showing.

As criticism over competitive disparities intensified following the meet, pro-trans activists pushed back with the familiar argument that inclusion matters more than results, while opponents argued female athletes lose opportunities in the process.

Hernandez will continue competing under CIF rules permitting transgender participation and is scheduled to compete Saturday, May 16, before advancing to the CIF finals in Clovis later this month.

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AB Hernandez’s mother, Nereyda, declined to speak with OutKick about fairness in women’s sports, but told the Los Angeles Times in an exclusive interview that criticism directed at her child is being fueled by politics during a midterm election cycle.

Addressing the backlash from the May 9 preliminaries, Nereyda said she encouraged AB to ignore activists and dismissed much of the criticism as politically motivated.

Nereyda told the Times, "Once they started posting [online] about their protest, I thought, ‘Wow, it’s going to be another crazy year,’" she said. "But no, on the outside, they had maybe, maybe 10 people. … They’re there to target one child, but they affect all of them."

Nereyda also suggested the controversy surrounding AB has become increasingly politicized as the national debate over transgender athletes intensifies.

"I told AB, this is a [midterm] election year," Nereyda said. "They’re gonna hit us hard, because they’re using us for their campaigns."

Hernandez’s standout performance at the CIF Southern Section Division 3 preliminaries included victories in the triple jump by more than four feet and the long jump by over a foot.

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Those margins are substantial at the elite high school level.

Supporters of Save Girls’ Sports say Hernandez’s results highlight the competitive advantages created by biological differences in girls' athletics.

Nereyda and activists supporting AB have defended CIF policies allowing transgender athletes to compete based on gender identity, even as California Gov. Gavin Newsom has publicly acknowledged concerns surrounding fairness.

"I think it’s an issue of fairness. I completely agree with you on that," Newsom told Charlie Kirk during a podcast appearance in early 2025.

The California governor continued, "It is an issue of fairness. It’s deeply unfair," he said. "I’m not wrestling with the fairness issue. I totally agree with you."

Despite growing backlash, Nereyda Hernandez remains unwavering in criticizing protestors for disrupting her family’s peace. She dismissed much of the criticism as outside agitation rather than concern from families directly involved in the competition.

"She has been doing this sport since freshman year [of high school]," Nereyda said. "She’s not doing anything wrong."

"It’s just the outsiders," Nereyda added. "They’re infiltrating, pretending they’re parents or they know people, but I’m the mom. I know who they are."

Supporters of Save Girls’ Sports often point to high-profile collegiate cases as evidence of what they believe is a widening competitive gap in women’s athletics.

Critics portray the movement as politically motivated, but many athletes and parents involved insist their concerns center on competition rather than ideology.

They argue women’s sports exist to preserve opportunities and protected competition for female athletes under Title IX.

Among the most frequently cited examples is former University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, who transitioned from competing on the men’s team, where Thomas ranked 462nd nationally before winning an NCAA Division I women’s national championship.

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Advocates argue retained physical advantages still created disparities female athletes could not overcome through training alone.

The movement also points to San Jose State volleyball player Blair Fleming, whose presence on the court sparked national controversy and prompted opponents to forfeit matches over safety concerns and the integrity of the women’s category.

In a separate statement released through TransFamily Support Services, Nereyda Hernandez said much of the harassment directed at AB has come from adults, including some "in positions of power who should be protectors of our youth."

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She said AB has been "attacked for simply being who they are," while noting competitors themselves have generally shown respect.

While the emotional weight of a mother defending her child is undeniable, supporters of Save Girls’ Sports argue compassion for one athlete should not come at the expense of opportunities for other young women.

They point to widening performance gaps as evidence supporting those concerns as transgender participation expands in girls and women’s sports.

For years, athletes and parents who questioned transgender participation in women’s sports were often labeled transphobic.

But as the debate gains national attention, more families argue that acknowledging biological differences is not an act of hatred.

Supporters say girls are losing podium spots, titles and scholarship opportunities to competitors with measurable physical advantages.

Nereyda Hernandez told the Times that her family is looking forward to the meet, despite expected protests.

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Meanwhile, supporters insist their goal is not to attack a student, but to defend women’s sports.

For supporters of Save Girls’Sports, the answer is clear: protected competition for female athletes must come first.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela