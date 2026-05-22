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Adrenaline-packed preview released for upcoming D-Day film 'Pressure,' features loaded cast

The film explores General Eisenhower and Captain Stagg's decision to launch the most dangerous invasion in history

By David Hookstead OutKick
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America 250: D-Day Video

America 250: D-Day

On June 6, 1944, approximately 156,000 Allied troops landed on the beaches of Normandy, France. Nearly half of them were American. The invasion involved more than 7,000 naval vessels and over 11,000 aircraft. It remains the largest amphibious military operation in history. Allied forces suffered more than 10,000 casualties, including 2,501 Americans killed and thousands more from other nations. Their sacrifice helped turn the tide of World War II and led to the defeat of Nazi Germany less than a year later. Today, the invasion is commemorated annually in Normandy, as the number of surviving veterans, now around 100 years old, continues to decline.

A new preview is out for the upcoming D-Day film "Pressure."

Basic info:

  • Plot (via IMDB): In the tense 72 hours before D-Day, the fate of the world hangs in the balance. General Dwight D. Eisenhower and Captain James Stagg face an impossible choice—launch the most dangerous invasion in history or risk losing the war altogether.
  • Cast: Andrew Scott, Brendan Fraser, Kerry Condon, Chris Messina and Damian Lewis
  • Director: Anthony Maras
  • Release Date: May 29, 2026

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Allied soldiers land on D-Day

6th June 1944: Reinforcements disembarking from a landing barge at Normandy during the Allied Invasion of France on D-Day. ((Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images))

New "Pressure" trailer released.

There has been serious hype surrounding "Pressure" for a lot of reasons. First, as I covered Thursday, people love WWII stories. That's simply a fact.

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Add in the fact it's about D-Day, and it's easy to understand why people are incredibly excited.

Americans from the 1st US Infantry landing on Omaha Beach during D-Day

Americans from the 1st U.S. Infantry land on Omaha Beach during the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944. Omaha Beach was the most difficult of the Normandy landing sites, with 2,400 soldiers killed in the first wave. (Getty Images)

Second, the cast of "Pressure" is stacked with Brendan Fraser and Damian Lewis leading the way. Now, a new trailer is out, and it looks like it's going to be an outstanding movie.

Give the latest trailer a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

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Most guys know all about the battle of D-Day and the fact it was briefly delayed due to the weather. However, the latter part only gets a fraction of the attention it deserves.

Finding a window to launch the invasion of France to crush the grip of the Nazis was critically important. Now, the curtain will be pulled back on how the decision-making process unfolded and the role the weather played.

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It might not sound as exciting as a film focused solely on combat, but from a historical standpoint, it looks like it's going to be amazing.

American assault troops wading ashore on Omaha beachhead in Normandy

American assault troops wade ashore on Omaha beachhead in Normandy on June 6, 1944. (Fox Photos/Getty Images)

You can find "Pressure" in theaters starting May 29. Let me know your thoughts on the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick.

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