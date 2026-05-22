Adrenaline-packed preview released for upcoming D-Day film 'Pressure,' features loaded cast

A new preview is out for the upcoming D-Day film "Pressure."

Basic info:

Plot (via IMDB): In the tense 72 hours before D-Day, the fate of the world hangs in the balance. General Dwight D. Eisenhower and Captain James Stagg face an impossible choice—launch the most dangerous invasion in history or risk losing the war altogether.

Cast: Andrew Scott, Brendan Fraser, Kerry Condon, Chris Messina and Damian Lewis

Director: Anthony Maras

Release Date: May 29, 2026

SEAL TEAM 6 MEMBER REVEALS EPIC DETAILS OF OSAMA BIN LADEN RAID

New "Pressure" trailer released.

There has been serious hype surrounding "Pressure" for a lot of reasons. First, as I covered Thursday, people love WWII stories. That's simply a fact.

NEW BOOK REVEALS UNTOLD STORY OF GEN. WAINWRIGHT, HIGHEST-RANKING AMERICAN POW OF WORLD WAR II

Add in the fact it's about D-Day, and it's easy to understand why people are incredibly excited.

Second, the cast of "Pressure" is stacked with Brendan Fraser and Damian Lewis leading the way. Now, a new trailer is out, and it looks like it's going to be an outstanding movie.

Give the latest trailer a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

'BLACK HAWK DOWN' SNIPER SHINES LIGHT ON BRUTAL REALITY OF VIOLENT COMBAT

Most guys know all about the battle of D-Day and the fact it was briefly delayed due to the weather. However, the latter part only gets a fraction of the attention it deserves.

Finding a window to launch the invasion of France to crush the grip of the Nazis was critically important. Now, the curtain will be pulled back on how the decision-making process unfolded and the role the weather played.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

It might not sound as exciting as a film focused solely on combat, but from a historical standpoint, it looks like it's going to be amazing.

You can find "Pressure" in theaters starting May 29. Let me know your thoughts on the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.