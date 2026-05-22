Kacey Musgraves responds to 'fat activist' furious because she can't fit into her new Walmart clothing line

I know there's a lot going on in the world today. Most of it's pretty bad. I get it. Trust me, I get it.

But, the news never stops. The cycle never quits. The battle never ends. And, even though we're all hurting today, it's my duty to report the news. So, here we go.

Country star Kacey Musgraves is currently beefing with a fat internet activist who is mad at her because Walmart doesn't sell any of her newest line of clothing in plus sizes.

And no, don't you dare come after me for calling this woman a "fat internet activist." That's literally what she calls herself.

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Let's go ahead and check in with Megan Ixim, the self-proclaimed "fat activist" who goes by @msgigggles on Instagram and is currently FURIOUS because she can't squeeze into Kacey Musgraves' newest pair of shorts.

Kacey Musgraves can't win here

"Guess who’s been excluded again? That’s right, fat people. But don’t worry, they are selling extended sizes. But online. But from further review, very, very limited options, not the entire line. And it seems like the only true extended sizes are the swimwear instead of all of the other merch."

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Fat people get the short end of the stick again! A tale as old as time. A tradition unlike any other, as Jim Nantz would say.

I can speak to this, because I was once a fat kid. I used to absolutely hammer Hungry Mans (Men?) back in the day. Remember those? The best.

Anyway, I was fat — "husky" was the term we used in the '90s — and trying to find clothes that fit was always a struggle. Now, I just decided to get less fat on my own so I could easily fit into whatever pair of cargo shorts my heart desired, but to each his own.

Kacey Musgraves, to her credit, responded to Ixim via social media, saying: "Hi, I'm not in control at all. Sorry you're disappointed. Hope this helps."

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Nice of Musgraves to at least respond, right? Wrong! That only angered @msgigggles, who apparently refuses to back down until the extended sizes are available at every Walmart across this great land.

"I’m the woman Kacey Musgraves basically told this week to go f--- herself … Initially, pretty cool to get a response until I realized how absolutely condescending this response was to me, our plus size community, and her fans," she said in a follow-up video to her inexplicable 135K followers.

Lordy. You can't win for losing! They're always mad at something. And by they, I guess I mean the self-proclaimed fat influencers on social media. @msgigggles calls herself a "Queer Latina" in her Instagram bio, adding that she is "fat and thriving."

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They're always looking for a battle because they can't fit into a pair of jeans. Sad. Personally, I'd just try to mix in a salad every once in a while instead of bitching to Kacey Musgraves, but, again, to each their own.

Anyway, go check out Kacey's newest hit — "Dry Spell" — which is a real humdinger.