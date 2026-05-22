Tara Reid has people talking after her latest red carpet appearance, parents fight at Toledo school & MEAT

Welcome to the official summer kickoff edition of Screencaps where many of us put in a half-day and then, BOOM, summer officially starts as you tee off No. 1 at your favorite local golf course, but before we do that, we have to check in with Tara Reid of "American Pie" fame.

Did you see the 50-year-old Reid on the red carpet in Cannes this week? "I wish her well," one fan wrote on Instagram after getting a look at red carpet video footage from a Cannes Film Festival event. Look, it's no secret that Tara has turned heads over her appearance for years.

Women have been concerned for the film legend and this week they cranked up that concern to a new level. "Please fire her stylist," another woman wrote. You get the point, if you were losing sleep over Reid before this week, you probably won't sleep well over Memorial Day weekend.

• Moving along to my golf game...my day of decompression on Thursday went pretty well. I hadn't hit a golf ball in two months after being on the disabled list with a shoulder issue. Instead of easing back in by playing some flat local course, the group decided to play Monroe (MI) Country Club, which was designed by Donald Ross in 1919. I swear on my golf Bible that you might never see a green like No. 7 on that course.

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It's like a ski slope with a pin at the front of the green with pin high as the only slight area to stop a ball from sliding off the front. I get that Augusta National has slope and I've stood near Nos. 9 and 18 at Augusta. Yes, it's a ski slope. I honestly thought No. 7 at Monroe should be illegal.

If there was any lack of decompression, it came on that hole. On in 3 and three-putted. But, I'm back to playing golf and it feels great. In fact, right after I hit publish on this one, we're going to play the oldest municipal golf course west of Manhattan.

• In baseball news, Screencaps the III got his very first legitimate hit of the season by lacing one over the second baseman's head last night with winds whipping 20-25 mph off Lake Erie. I'm talking windchills in the mid-40s. Absolutely miserable weather. Guys, I'm begging for heat at this point. Screencaps the III eventually came around to score his team's first run. That's the production you want to see out of the No. 2 hole.

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• This weekend, we will remember the soldiers that were stationed just down the road from where we live who made the ultimate sacrifice for this country during the War of 1812 in the name of defeating the British scumbags and their Native American partners who attacked from the north side of the Maumee River. During one particular battle called Dudley's Massacre, approximately 161 Americans were killed. Fort Meigs, the historic site that sits to the west of downtown Perrysburg, is considered a sacred burial ground where some remains were turned into bunkers, according to historians.

As a content guy, the Toledo kindergarten fight video is right up my alley

The local hipsters have been pushing a saying over the last decade or so that rings so true this morning: "You will do better in Toledo." It's on signs all over the city. The wokes put it on shirts and wear them proudly. As a content guy who has made a career on content, these woke Toledoans couldn't be more right. Toledo has been very, very good to me.

I think back to things like the legendary Golden Corral Mother's Day brawl and just smile. Those are proud content moments for the Rust Belt city up the road. Parents will hand down these stories for generations. Mom, tell me the story of that time you fought other moms at my kindergarten graduation.

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It damn near brings a tear to my eye that this content is right here in my backyard. Disclaimer: Thank god we live 20 minutes south of these morons.

On the death of Kyle Busch

Despite what you may have read or heard about Kyle Busch, my interactions with the guy over the past 15 years have been nothing but great. Kyle and Samantha Busch were the best to interview. My buddy Paul and I interviewed both of them multiple times over the years and they couldn't have been better to deal with.

Kyle was one of us. For years, I would see Kyle and Samantha at Leather and Lace Super Bowl parties. Before kids, those two were leaders on the party scene. Just fun people. If a brand asked Paul and I to interview Kyle, it was a done deal.

That's Paul (far right) and I with Kyle before the start of the 2019 race at Kentucky. Our buddy at the time was running marketing for M&M's NASCAR program and asked us to come in for the weekend for a full run-of-the-house experience where they had us sleep in tents on the infield and hang with Kyle.

We lost one of the good guys on Thursday.

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Have we taken the America 250 thing a little too far with Bush's baked beans creation?

Do we really need rocket pop baked beans? How does that even make sense? I need someone to step up and try those beans this weekend and report back. Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

I want to take us into the Memorial Day weekend with a mowing report that should inspire all of us

The blood starts pumping when I open my Gmail and there's Vern in the Pacific Northwest checking in. I've written multiple times about how Vern is the very best of us. His resume is 200 pages long. Decorated. Very decorated. Inspirational. Vern is a leader of men. He's been that way his whole life, and I feel, just with very simple emails, that he's still doing that as he nears 88 years old.

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When Vern speaks (writes emails), I listen -- intently.

While Memorial Day weekend is a time to reflect on those who died for this country, I feel that it's also about continuing to live. To put one foot in front of the other and keep moving. Summer awakens this weekend. We owe to those who sacrificed to keep the energy running through our bodies.

We owe it to Vern and all those other Great Americans to get off our butts and get busy living. Have an incredible holiday weekend. I'm off to the golf course to get lost for a few hours.

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