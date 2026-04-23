English nature festival makes the important clarification that it is not for nudists

When you hear the words "nature festival," what do you think of?

I think of trees. Tall good ones.

However, enough people in the United Kingdom hear "nature festival" and think "nudists" that one such festival had to put out an APB on Facebook to set the record straight that clothing is not just encouraged, it is mandatory.

So if you were hoping to see some pasty English buttocks, look elsewhere.

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The Cumbria Nature Festival runs from May 8 through May 10 and is set to include conservation groups, stands and activities, food, live music, and more.

However, "nudity" does not fall under their definition of "more."

"Cumbria Nature Festival is primarily aimed at NATURALISTS... not NATURISTS," their Facebook post reads. "Whilst we aim to be as inclusive as possible, and certainly do not judge anyone, we are aiming the event at wildlife enthusiasts. Please do dress appropriately."

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This has to be the first warning to people that they have to wear clothing to an event that includes the word "whilst."

Classy.

"We haven't ultimately had to refund anyone so we're hopeful our offering has been sufficient to retain their interest, despite imposing a dress code," organizing committee member Sam Griffin told the BBC. "People hear 'naturalist' and they interpret it as something else. It's a common misunderstanding, I suppose," he said.

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Is it though?

Call me old-fashioned or even prudish, but whenever I hear about any kind of event — nature festival, box social, wake — I assume I'm supposed to show up clothed.

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Now, we can debate whether that means formal or business casual or business formal or casual formal or whatever, but clothes will be worn.

So the next time you see an ad for a nature festival, save the nice folks organizing the time of having to make a "No nudists" Facebook post and just assume clothes are a must.