Country star Wyatt Flores announces new album 'Scared of Heights,' new song out Friday

Rising country music star Wyatt Flores has a new album on the way.

The 24-year-old singer from Oklahoma is riding a lot of positive momentum in the genre, and his red dirt style is a massive hit with fans.

Few have enjoyed rises in popularity over the past year like he has, and Flores now appears ready to take things to the next level.

Wyatt Flores announces new album

Flores hopped on Instagram earlier in the week to share some major news:

COUNTRY MUSIC SENSATION WYATT FLORES SHOCKS INTERNET WITH NEW SONG, UNEXPECTED COLLABORATION

He has a new album coming out.

Flores announced that "Scared of Heights" will be released on July 31, and his new single "Half the Man" comes out this Friday.

The talented singer announced the following on Instagram:

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I know it has been almost two years since I last released an album. I gotta say this is the best I have ever done and the most proud I’ve ever been of my music. There was a long while where I didn’t want to write and record. I got to a point where I was scared to tell my truth and instead of writing about it I ran away from it. Until I was finally ready for that chapter to end and start a new one. Scared of Heights is the chapter of my life where I didn’t believe in myself and struggled with self worth. I’ve had to relearn how to love myself and others. Through this process I started writing again and this time it felt different…I knew I was headed in a direction I’ve always wanted to go but never been. I surprised myself by making this album. My fears are still with me but I’m learning they do not control me. I hope y’all find something to take with you on this new journey.

You can check out the post below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's great to see the world of country music continue to explode, and Flores is right at the front of the movement.

His song "Drive All Night" made waves as soon as it came out, and I have no doubt his upcoming album will also be outstanding.

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His fans wouldn't expect anything less.

Now, fans sit and wait until July 31! It's going to be a very fun summer of country music. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.