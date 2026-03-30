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‘Inappropriate’ adult attire at Disneyland is 'absolutely sinister,' warns former Biden staffer

Yemisi Egbewole says social norms in child-focused spaces are eroding and that, 'We have to claw back these spaces'

CJ Womack By CJ Womack Fox News
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Woman arrested at Disneyland after failing to show valid ID Video

Woman arrested at Disneyland after failing to show valid ID

A woman accompanied by two young children was arrested at Disneyland in Anaheim, California after she failed to show park officials a valid ID. (Tiktok/ @diz.tok)

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Former Biden White House staffer Yemisi Egbewole posted a TikTok video on March 25 criticizing what she described as inappropriate adult clothing at Disneyland, recounting her recent visit to the California theme park and arguing that social norms in child-focused spaces are being eroded.

"There is something absolutely sinister about an adult who actively chooses not to wear appropriate clothing in an environment that is marketed towards children, and we need to talk about it more," Egbewole said.

"Because we have allowed people to do it … not have a say on how people express themselves. But in doing so, we have eroded rules."

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Crowds walking down Main Street, U.S.A. toward Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park on a sunny day.

Visitors to Disneyland walk up Main Street U.S.A. just after the gates opened in Anaheim, CA, on Friday, April 30, 2021.  (Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register/Getty Images)

Egbewole framed her remarks around what she described as unwritten societal expectations that govern behavior in family-oriented settings.

"Rules that don't have to be on a board … but rules that exist in society without having to say so," she said.

Describing her visit to Disneyland, Egbewole pointed to a specific moment that she said underscored her concern.

"I also don't need to see somebody in almost chaps when I'm looking at a toddler meeting Daisy and Donald for the first time," she said.

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Pixar Pal-A-Round Ferris wheel and Paradise Pier roller coaster at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, California.

The Disneyland California Adventure park is shown here. (iStock)

She also addressed criticism she expects from those who view such concerns as overly restrictive.

"And it's almost like if you say it out loud, people are like, ‘What is this, the Puritan movement … is this 'The Crucible?’" she said.

Egbewole rejected that framing and called for clearer distinctions between adult and child-centered environments.

"'Let women be women, let people be people.' No. No. We have to claw back these spaces," she said.

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Crowd at Disneyland - measles exposure

Visitors to Disney California Adventure wait in line at Longevity Noodle Co. during the Lunar New Year celebration in Anaheim, CA, on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026.  (Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

She referenced similar concerns raised about other public venues, including the Houston rodeo, describing what she sees as a broader trend.

"Adults are walking around, and they think it's a club, but this is really a fairground. It's a carnival for children," Egbewole said. "They're meeting animals… it's like 4-H."

Egbewole contrasted those settings with spaces she described as appropriate for unrestricted self-expression, pointing to her experience at a Beyoncé concert.

"There are adult spaces where you can wear what you like. I went to see Cowboy Carter … we all wore what we wanted. Do you understand the difference?" she said.

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Egebewole also pushed back on the idea that individuals should be free to dress however they want in any environment.

"And I'm scrolling through TikTok… ‘Y'all just gotta let people live how they want.’ No, I don't," she said. "Not when we're bringing kids to see Mickey and Minnie."

"We as adults know the rules. And you know what? Children do too, because they notice, and it's uncomfortable," she said. "We maintain societal order by rejecting the inappropriateness of people who know better."

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Fox News Digital reached out to Disney for additional comment, but did not immediately hear back.

CJ Womack is an associate editor at Fox News.

CJ joined Fox News Digital's team in 2026, which highlights the vital role journalism plays in shaping politics and culture. He has years of experience analyzing and reporting on the news media.

CJ graduated from Long Beach State University in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Journalism. 

Story tips can be sent to cj.womack@fox.com, and you can follow on Twitter.

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