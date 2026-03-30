‘Inappropriate’ adult attire at Disneyland is 'absolutely sinister,' warns former Biden staffer

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Former Biden White House staffer Yemisi Egbewole posted a TikTok video on March 25 criticizing what she described as inappropriate adult clothing at Disneyland, recounting her recent visit to the California theme park and arguing that social norms in child-focused spaces are being eroded.

"There is something absolutely sinister about an adult who actively chooses not to wear appropriate clothing in an environment that is marketed towards children, and we need to talk about it more," Egbewole said.

"Because we have allowed people to do it … not have a say on how people express themselves. But in doing so, we have eroded rules."

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Egbewole framed her remarks around what she described as unwritten societal expectations that govern behavior in family-oriented settings.

"Rules that don't have to be on a board … but rules that exist in society without having to say so," she said.

Describing her visit to Disneyland, Egbewole pointed to a specific moment that she said underscored her concern.

"I also don't need to see somebody in almost chaps when I'm looking at a toddler meeting Daisy and Donald for the first time," she said.

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She also addressed criticism she expects from those who view such concerns as overly restrictive.

"And it's almost like if you say it out loud, people are like, ‘What is this, the Puritan movement … is this 'The Crucible?’" she said.

Egbewole rejected that framing and called for clearer distinctions between adult and child-centered environments.

"'Let women be women, let people be people.' No. No. We have to claw back these spaces," she said.

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She referenced similar concerns raised about other public venues, including the Houston rodeo, describing what she sees as a broader trend.

"Adults are walking around, and they think it's a club, but this is really a fairground. It's a carnival for children," Egbewole said. "They're meeting animals… it's like 4-H."

Egbewole contrasted those settings with spaces she described as appropriate for unrestricted self-expression, pointing to her experience at a Beyoncé concert.

"There are adult spaces where you can wear what you like. I went to see Cowboy Carter … we all wore what we wanted. Do you understand the difference?" she said.

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Egebewole also pushed back on the idea that individuals should be free to dress however they want in any environment.

"And I'm scrolling through TikTok… ‘Y'all just gotta let people live how they want.’ No, I don't," she said. "Not when we're bringing kids to see Mickey and Minnie."

"We as adults know the rules. And you know what? Children do too, because they notice, and it's uncomfortable," she said. "We maintain societal order by rejecting the inappropriateness of people who know better."

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Fox News Digital reached out to Disney for additional comment, but did not immediately hear back.