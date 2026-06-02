OutKick-Culture

Country star Riley Green sets the internet on fire after debuting impressive new song 'Lookout Mountain'

The country star debuted the emotional track at Jacksonville State University's new performing arts center last week

By David Hookstead OutKick
close
Riley Green chooses Alabama farm over Nashville fame Video

Riley Green chooses Alabama farm over Nashville fame

Country star Riley Green told Fox News Digital he won't abandon his Alabama farm even though he has "every reason" to move to Nashville.

Riley Green has country music fans going wild after previewing some new music.

The talented singer recently announced his new album "That's Just Me," which is scheduled to be released on Sept. 18.

He also dropped his new single "Think As You Drunk."

Riley Green performing onstage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Riley Green performs onstage for the Cowboy As It Gets Tour 2026 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., on April 18, 2026. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

COUNTRY MUSIC STAR CELEBRATES BIRTHDAY WITH SPICY SWIMSUIT PHOTO

The "Jesus Saves" singer is on an incredibly impressive roll, and he made it clear he's not stopping.

Riley Green debuts new song 'Lookout Mountain'

Green was performing at Jacksonville State University last week for the opening of the Randy Owen Center for the Performing Arts, according to Whiskey Riff, and gave people in attendance a little treat.

The country music sensation performed his unreleased song "Lookout Mountain."

COUNTRY MUSIC STAR STIRS UP FANS WITH SEE-THROUGH WHITE OUTFIT

Riley Green singing and playing guitar on stage at a music event in Nashville

Riley Green performs at the Big Machine Music Grand Prix 2024 NTT Indy Series Finale in Nashville, Tenn., on Sept. 15, 2024. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

It certainly seems like Green has another monster hit on the way. Give the emotional song a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I think it's safe to say Green, once again, managed to craft something that country music fans are going to absolutely love. You don't have to take my word for it.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The comments are popping with plenty of reactions. One person wrote, "Gave me goosebumps!!!"

Another added, "Wow! This is beautiful!"

Riley Green is a country music sensation.

Riley Green previewed his upcoming song "Lookout Mountain." ((Photo by Michael Le Brecht/The Walt Disney Company via Getty Images))

I've said it before, and I'll say it again. Country music is going through a special moment right now, and it's awesome to watch unfold. Riley Green is among the leaders of the pack, and that's only going to continue as we push through 2026. Let me know what you think of his unreleased song at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick.

Close modal

Continue