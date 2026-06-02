Country star Riley Green sets the internet on fire after debuting impressive new song 'Lookout Mountain'

Riley Green has country music fans going wild after previewing some new music.

The talented singer recently announced his new album "That's Just Me," which is scheduled to be released on Sept. 18.

He also dropped his new single "Think As You Drunk."

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The "Jesus Saves" singer is on an incredibly impressive roll, and he made it clear he's not stopping.

Riley Green debuts new song 'Lookout Mountain'

Green was performing at Jacksonville State University last week for the opening of the Randy Owen Center for the Performing Arts, according to Whiskey Riff, and gave people in attendance a little treat.

The country music sensation performed his unreleased song "Lookout Mountain."

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It certainly seems like Green has another monster hit on the way. Give the emotional song a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I think it's safe to say Green, once again, managed to craft something that country music fans are going to absolutely love. You don't have to take my word for it.

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The comments are popping with plenty of reactions. One person wrote, "Gave me goosebumps!!!"

Another added, "Wow! This is beautiful!"

I've said it before, and I'll say it again. Country music is going through a special moment right now, and it's awesome to watch unfold. Riley Green is among the leaders of the pack, and that's only going to continue as we push through 2026. Let me know what you think of his unreleased song at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.