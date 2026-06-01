Kristin Cavallari lets loose during a dominant Miami Swim Week, ESPN's vulgar hot mic & 'Bama beer wall!

Whew. I'm back! Did I miss anything?

What a week. What a long — loooooooooooooooong — week. A good vacation, of course, but a long week. Amber and I were both gone last week, which means this was the Matt Reigle show every day. Were y'all nice? I hope so.

Today, though, we get back on track. We're in June. Can you believe it? This is the halfway point of the year for me. I know it's not technically until July 2, but it's really today. When the calendar flips to June, we're (un)officially in the second half of the season.

And that's when things start to ramp up. You spend the first half of the schedule just trying to keep your head above water. You just want to stay in the race. You can't win a championship during that time, but you can certainly lose one.

But now, we GO. It's all hands on deck. All systems go. College World Series. FIFA. Dog Days of MLB. NFL mini-camps, and then training camp. College football media days. Two more golf majors.

It's all ahead of us right now, and it's time to dial it in. Let's roll.

Welcome to a Monday Nightcaps — the one where Kristin Cavallari dominates a Miami Swim Week like the veteran she is.

GEORGIA PLAYER HITS MAMMOTH GO-AHEAD HOME RUN, PROMPTLY GETS EJECTED FOR EXCESSIVE CELEBRATION DURING TROT

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a loaded weekend of #content, the first three days of the Road to Omaha DELIVERED, and where do we stand on this Georgia player getting tossed after hitting a ball to outer space yesterday afternoon?

Seems silly to me, but I'd like to hear from YOU.

Grab you something tall and strong — and make it a hurricane to celebrate the start of hurricane season down here in Florida — and THEN settle in for a Monday 'Cap!

Kristin Cavallari starts June off right

Yep. That's right. For all my fellow Floridians in class ... today is the day. The start of hurricane season. The time of year where we brush up on our spaghetti model knowledge, and quickly try to re-learn the difference between the EURO model and GFS. I'm pretty sure Google also has a new AI hurricane model that will be all the rage whenever the next storm hits, so I'm looking forward to that.

The good news? While today marks the beginning of hurricane season, we all know not to really pay attention until we get into August. It's usually pretty quiet until then. But come August-October? Heads on a SWIVEL at all times.

Right now, it's just hot, humid, and rainy. I came home from a week vacation and my yard looked like the jungle. I spent three hours yesterday getting it back in shape, and that was just the front. I haven't even attacked the back yet. And by the time I finish with that, the front will be ready again!

But this is when we grind down here. We grind during these months so we can enjoy the fall. It's a rite of passage in this great state, and one I quite enjoy.

Now, I also enjoy Miami Swim Week. So does Kristin Cavallari.

She bats lead-off to start class!

What a weekend of #content!

You know it's officially summer when Miami Swim Week kicks into high gear. Good to see Kristin Cavallari still firing the fastball, too. Absolute veteran of the game. Just a grinder. You can have all your up-and-coming influencers. I'm good dancing with the partner I came with, and that's Kristin Cavallari.

Welcome to Florida, Kristin! It's not the most glamorous time of year down here, but it's still better than being anywhere else.

OK, let's get to the best #content from a big weekend. Has the Road to Omaha delivered so far, or WHAT?

Georgia player insanely tossed & Mr. Unlimited should be RIVETING!

What a weekend. What an opening act from college baseball. March Madness gets all the shine, but June Madness is so criminally underrated. I've caped up for college baseball for years now. I've BEGGED ESPN to give it more airtime during the actual season.

VANDERBILT PITCHER SCREAMS AT BATTER LIKE A MANIAC, GETS HIT WITH INSTANT KARMA ONE PITCH LATER

This weekend was exactly why. Just unlimited #content ... and it's not done! We've got a bunch of Game 7s (3s) today to decide the next round. Can't wait.

Anyway, a couple thoughts ...

The Morgantown atmosphere last night was incredible. College sports are so much better off when WVU is good. How's this for a stat: For the first time in the super regional era (1999), all eight teams from the previous CWS failed to reach super regionals. "It's the SEC Network, so they can f--k off" from WVU coach Steve Sabins was an all-time hot mic moment. That being said, what is going on with the WVU logo? What is that? Let's undo all of it and start again.

Speaking of undoing stupid things, let's rapid-fire this Monday class into a big Monday night with maybe the dumbest sequence in the history of college baseball yesterday afternoon in Athens:

OK class ... where do we stand on this?

I am firmly in the "BS" camp here. Firmly. This is silly. What did Mike Gundy once ask?

"Where are we at in society today?!"

We're really ejecting players for celebrating too much after they just hit a go-ahead nuke in a regional final? Seriously? How is this even real? This kid just hit the biggest home run of his life — a moment every athlete dreams about — and the umps toss him?

The Pussification of America. And how about the Liberty players and coaches whining about it? Instead of whining, how about you just drill the kid in the back next time? Or, better yet, go up there the next inning and win the game?

But we're ... ejecting ... kids over THIS? Read the room, blue! This isn't a random Sunday rubber game in March. This is June Madness! If a kid hits a tank like that, in THAT spot, let him celebrate. And then, let the players take care of it.

End of story.

Next? On the way out, let's go ahead and pour one out for Russell Wilson, who is apparently hanging them up (temporarily?) and joining the CBS pregame show this fall.

Should be RIVETING stuff!

Just think ... that man will be sending it out to Tony Romo at 4:25 p.m. in just a few short months. What a stable CBS is building.

How will we ever compete?!

OK, that's it for today. Good start to the week. Take us into a new month, Maggie Sajak!

See you Wednesday.

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OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

Did the Georgia player deserve to get tossed? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.