Bret Michaels is supportive of daughter Raine’s ‘brilliant decision’ to follow her dreams of selling feet pics

If you had told me when I was growing up that one day the adult children of aging rock stars would be appearing on something called reality TV sharing their hopes and dreams with them, I would have first looked at you like you had two heads. Then, after grasping the concept of reality TV, I would have said where do I sign up?

Who doesn’t want to see heartfelt conversations between a guy like Bret Michaels, 63, and his model daughter Raine, 26, about her future? A future that could involve following her dreams of selling feet pics, according to People.

The touching father-daughter moment took place on Netflix’s reality series Calabasas Confidential. The lead singer of Poison, and reality star in his own right, shoots hoops with his daughter before they discuss Raine’s hopes and dreams.

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Raine, not unlike the children of other rock stars, falls into the trap of comparing herself to her old man when he was her age. That was a much different time. Dad wisely points out how "amazing" the internet is. He was, after all, the first musician to ever embrace it, his words.

"It's an incredible world. I was the first one to embrace it as a musician. I love it. I love where the world's at," Bret says.

With the door swung wide open for her with the comments about how awesome the internet is, Raine asked dad about his thoughts on her selling feet pics on a site called FeetFinder.

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Bret, the loving father that he is, was all in on the idea. He said to the amusement of his daughter, "I think FeetFinder's a brilliant, brilliant decision."

This wasn’t just for the cameras either. TMZ caught up with Raine, and she confirmed that Bret is supportive of the idea of her selling pictures of her feet on the internet. He also passed along valuable advice about reality TV.

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Bret, who she pointed out is reality TV royalty, told her to "be true to herself and be careful what you say and do because this stuff never dies."

Do we have another dad of the year nominee?