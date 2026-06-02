Calling 911 because a bar won’t serve you a Jell-O shot is what police refer to as a misuse of services

Last week, a woman earned herself a taxpayer-funded trip to jail for repeatedly calling 911 because a bar wouldn’t serve her a Jell-O shot, according to Marion County deputies. She’s accused of placing three such calls to 911.

Diane Blalock told dispatchers that the No Where Bar in Ocala, Florida wouldn’t give her a Jell-O shot. She was hoping that a deputy would help her in obtaining alcohol from the bar, according to the arrest affidavit.

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A deputy went to the bar, reports WFTV 9, after unsuccessful attempts to contact the 68-year-old by phone. Dispatchers said that while the deputy was on his way out to pay her a visit, she called again.

The deputy found Blalock sitting at a table outside. She said that she had gone to the bar with a friend, but that the friend had already left. Her calls for help procuring a Jell-O shot turned to asking for a ride home, because her medical conditions prevented her from walking home.

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The deputy explained to her, according to the affidavit, that law enforcement couldn’t give her a ride home. Eventually, the owner of the bar revealed that Blalock had been issued a trespass warning, a claim the deputies were able to confirm.

A search after her arrest turned up a small amount of marijuana and two pipes, deputies said. They had her evaluated by Marion County Fire Rescue because she told them that she had been drinking and had recently smoked marijuana.

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Once she was medically cleared, Blalock was taken to the Marion County Jail and the affidavit states she was charged with misuse of 911 services, trespassing and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana.

The obvious lesson here is that you shouldn’t be calling 911 for help with Jell-O shots. That's not the type of emergency that the police are here to assist with.