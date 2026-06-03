NFL wife Claire Kittle continues her meteoric rise up the pop culture rankings, home run off a head & MEAT!

Good morning from Screencaps headquarters where I'm all out of sorts this morning after some third-party contractor descended upon my backyard unannounced at 7:55 a.m. When I confronted one of the guys, he proceeded to tell me that they are here to install a smart meter and the power would be cut off for an hour.

Uh, did you knock? Maybe give me a courtesy heads up that you're about to cut the power?

"Yeah, I knocked," the worker replied, which was a lie because I was sitting here working while our two dogs, who would've gone absolutely NUTS over someone knocking, sat here all relaxed. And with that, we didn't get off to a very hot start with contractors this morning. That brings me to the question of the morning: In this case, do we deserve a courtesy knock before they just go ahead and cut the power before 8 a.m.?

WHY YOU SHOULD THINK TWICE BEFORE JOINING A POWER SAVER PROGRAM

And while I'm on the subject, why do I get the feeling these "smart meters" will be a disadvantage to the homeowner? The same goes for "smart" thermostats. Will there come a point where you cannot set your AC to 69 because the power company said so?

Anyway, I'm fairly fired up this morning.

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Moving along, let's dive into more of this Sports Illustrated content from over the weekend, specifically from Claire Kittle, an old Screencaps favorite who made her rookie debut for the swimsuit issue this year. This is where I remind you guys how hard I've pounded on the table for Instagram legends like Christen Goff, Penny Lane and Kittle.

SI's woke editors were convinced featuring trans models was a smart business model. How'd that all turn out?

The world has sorta healed. Lingerie companies are printing money again and trans seems to be in the rearview mirror for SI. Now we're getting Kittle in a biker-inspired swimsuit. Embrace the new normal.

Speaking of the new world we're living in, did you see the earnings report turned in by Victoria's Secret on Tuesday? Vicky Secret crushed its numbers.

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That is it this morning, guys. I'm currently playing phone tag with the third-party electrical contractors who have left our house without turning the power on and with our outside electric box wide open. Needless to say, I'm in a rather bad mood over this.

Have a great day.

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