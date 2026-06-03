Cody Johnson fires back at critics, calls Alaska grizzly bear hunt a 'conservationist effort'

Cody Johnson is pushing back after catching heat online for a recent grizzly bear hunt in Alaska.

The country music star appeared on "American Country Countdown" with Ryan Fox last week, where he addressed criticism that poured in after he shared photos from a 10-day hunting trip in the Alaskan wilderness.

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"I caught so much flak for shooting this bear," Johnson said. "Whereas people in Alaska, they praised it, because when you don’t control a predator population like a grizzly bear, it can get out of control really fast."

Johnson's hunt was, of course, entirely legal and conducted during one of Alaska's regulated brown bear seasons. The singer said wildlife officials in Alaska explained to him the impact grizzly bears can have on moose and caribou populations.

"A statistic is that a male grizzly bear eats between 120 and 150 calves a year — being moose or caribou — so the moose and caribou populations are suffering, and they’re having to really regulate hunting on them."

The comments came after Johnson shared photos from what he called the "trip of a lifetime," drawing thousands of reactions from fans. While many congratulated the ACM Entertainer of the Year winner, others criticized the hunt and questioned the ethics of killing a grizzly bear.

The debate surrounding grizzly hunting tends to extend beyond simple questions of legality. Alaska allows tightly regulated brown bear hunts and issues a limited number of permits each year. Supporters argue that hunting helps fund conservation efforts through license and tag fees while also serving as a wildlife management tool in areas where predator populations can impact other species.

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Critics, however, often contend that grizzly bears occupy a unique place among North America's wildlife. Some oppose hunting apex predators on ethical grounds, regardless of whether populations are considered healthy and sustainably managed.

Johnson made it clear where he stands.

"In a lot of ways, in every way, this was not only a meat-harvesting hunt; it was a conservationist effort tag. So I’m really proud of it."

It's worth noting that the bear wasn't killed simply for a trophy or photo opportunity. While bear meat may not be as common as venison or elk on most Americans' dinner tables, hunters regularly harvest and consume brown bears, especially in Alaska.

Of course, this isn't the first time Johnson's hunting adventures have generated controversy.

Last year, the singer found himself at the center of the high-fence hunting debate after harvesting a world-record Transcaspian urial ram at Texas' Covered S Ranch.

Critics argued that record-book animals should only count when taken under free-range conditions, while supporters noted that the hunt complied with Safari Club International's standards and was conducted legally on private land.

Now, CoJo is forced to defend himself once again.

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"You’re never going to please everybody," he said. "But I just think that it’s awful ironic that people would say, 'How dare you kill this poor bear, but do you want to go eat at Chick-fil-A?'"

The man has a point.