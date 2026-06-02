Insane preview released for new A24 film 'Onslaught,' stars Adria Arjona and Rebecca Hall

A24's new movie "Onslaught" looks like a shot of adrenaline to the chest.

Basic info:

Plot: When a rogue squad of genetically engineered super soldiers break loose in the desert, a badass Army sniper must unleash hell to protect her young daughter.

Cast: Adria Arjona, Dan Stevens, Eric Wareheim, Reginald VelJohnson, Michael Biehn, Alex Pereira with Drew Starkey and Rebecca Hall

Director: Adam Wingard

Release date: September 4, 2026

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Trailer released for A24 movie "Onslaught."

A24 is famous for making movies that buck Hollywood trends with budgets that aren't extremely high but often play well at the box office.

It's a very impressive entertainment company, and it looks like "Onslaught" will stick to the proven formula, judging from the trailer released Tuesday.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

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Looks like a fun take on the "super soldier gone wrong" storyline. Throw in the underdog element with Adria Arjona leading the way, and it's easy to see why "Onslaught" might do significant numbers at the box office.

Turns out that if a studio makes a film that is even partially original instead of superhero slop or the 13th installment in a franchise series, that people will care.

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Again, A24 has a proven record. "Warfare" is one of the most impressive war movies that I've ever seen, and "Civil War" is also a lot of fun, even if it's a bit crazy at times.

It appears that "Onslaught" will have a similar energy to the latter.

You can catch "Onslaught" starting Sept. 4, and make sure to let me know your thoughts on the trailer at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.