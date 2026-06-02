Danica McKellar stuns the Internet with a MAHA-inspired workout, hitter takes a brutal foul tip & summer MEAT

The sun is up on this beautiful Tuesday morning, Screencaps is ready to go and one of TV's greats, Danica McKellar, or Winnie Cooper to those of us who grew up with her, stops by to show us how, at 51, she stays in shape.

That's right, Winnie Cooper is 51.

It's been 33 years since "The Wonder Years" ended its run on ABC. What makes this woman great is that she gained stardom from that single show and never ran from it. Then, she turned herself into a Hallmark Christmas movie legend, made solid money doing that work, wrote children's books and continues to lean into the "The Wonder Years" content. She didn't run from it.

You know what, the more I think about it, McKellar deserves a Medal of Freedom or some sort of award they give out at the White House. Trump, if you're reading this, please honor this woman for her work for this country. At least find a MAHA role for her.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON’T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

ESPN praised by a Screencaps reader

– Alex in NC emails: Thank you ESPN for doing the right thing and letting the video run and the announcers be quiet while the players and fans sang country road after West Virginia walked it off in the 10th against UK. Amazing game and finish and you could just see how amazing the atmosphere was there. You don’t get that in the pros, college baseball is special if you haven’t been before and you have a super regional nearby try and go you won’t be disappointed. Morgantown will be insane next weekend. Cal Poly has no clue what they are walking into for a Friday night game in the hills.

Kinsey: My high school teammate's son was in that video singing "Country Roads." Matthew Graveline is wearing No. 0. He went from playing on mediocre Ohio State teams to being the left fielder for this West Virginia team. Like his father, he has a cannon. Keep an eye on Graveline in the super regionals.

Congrats to those who have tickets to this super regional. June baseball in Morgantown is going to be special. Just imagine how many Jell-O shots West Virginia fans will consume if they can make it to Omaha.

How would you address this with your left fielder?

That turned out to be a tough Monday if you're an Alabama softball fan. You go from being 2-0, to this, then losing on a walk-off and ultimately being bounced by being shut out in the second game against Texas Tech.

Do you even say anything after this happens?

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Rec ball update: I'm at the I need to think about my #mentalhealth state of the season

Guys, I'm at the point of the season where I need to hold a midseason home run derby for my 14U team (there are only three 14s on the team). They're 1-6, they've lost six straight, and morale is about as low as it can possibly get. We need something to break the ice, so my plan is to get a field and turn it into a MrBeast Games event.

I have to place targets on a field that are worth cases of Gatorade or something like that. My plan is to take $100 to Costco, Target or some other place and have Screencaps Jr. figure out what these kids would compete for and then consider it a $100 investment in my own mental health.

OLIVIA DUNNE & MILLER LITE BRING THE FUN WHILE BUD LIGHT CONTINUES TO FLOUNDER, NANCY MACE SHOOTS A GUN & MEAT

Any suggestions on what this home run derby should look like? Yes, I would make it a home run if you can make it to the outfield on a fly on a high school diamond. Guys, I need the energy to be high. Tell me how to spice it up even more.

Do I go get bull's-eye targets made? Maybe buy them on Amazon? The budget may have to go to $200, but that's fine.

Destination weddings: Have they gone too far?

– Rick in Georgia writes: Hi Joe…..hoping you can help me get a temperature reading from the SC Community on a perplexing topic for me: destination weddings. Recently, me, my old hockey buddies and current golfing buddies have been pondering this topic as we receive invitations to our nieces, nephews & neighbors' kids destination weddings. We live in GA, so on top of the typical 30A destination weddings to Florida’s beaches, recent invites also include the Bahamas, Hawaii and Scotland. My hockey buddy said his nephew’s fiancé picked Scotland because she had a dream (!!) about getting married in a Scottish castle and therefore, decided to "rent a castle" in Scotland for their wedding. My bud blew the wedding off, creating a firestorm within his family tree. He told me: "No way I fly 8 hours to Scotland, then spend 2 hours on a ferry just to get to this castle for a wedding. Period."

His decision has prompted much discussion in our circles. The main topic seems to land on "kids these days" sort of generational stuff. For a traditionalist like me, I like the idea of getting everyone you love and everyone that loves you to your wedding. Such a special day. Family. Friends. Young. Old. Food. Drinks. Music. Apex-level memories created that special day. All under one roof, celebrating the beginning of a new journey. Seems a little off to pick a destination where both sides - bride and groom and their families & friends - all have to travel the globe for the event. You limit the amount of folks that can make the trip due to a variety of factors…time, money, etc. The sample size of my hockey & golfing buddies may be small/skewed, so again, hoping to get a solid read from a bigger, trusted sample size powered by the SC Community. Thanks in advance for any insights & perspective that may pop from this and, as always, keep up the awesome work. Always appreciated.

Kinsey: The way I see it, the couple can pick wherever they want to have a wedding and the guest can simply say no. Family being offended that someone won't spend $10k or whatever it costs to attend a Scotland destination wedding is rather ridiculous. Tough.

I get your take on the traditional side of things, but, you have to remember that weddings are now considered content that helps propel women within their social circles. It's social life resume material. OMG, you got married in Scotland? That must've been magical, Sydney.

Trust me, Sydney will not care if her uncle wasn't there. Guys, just simply say you have a travel ball tournament you cannot miss. Problem solved.

Which food combos don't make sense?

– Nick asks: What food combinations do you not understand why people like them? For example, I will never get Wendy's fries dipped in a Frosty, nor do I have any inclination to try it.

Millennials helping Millennials

– Millennial Brandon in northern Kentucky shares advice for Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green: I responded to your question about Millennial Chris B and his balding spot in his yard from wiffle ball, on FaceBook but I feel this issue needs to be dropped on the main OutKick page. Two reasons 1) Not everyone does social media and I believe this one will get serious traction 2)There are tons of older guys who ran into this issue when their kids were growing up and will have a lot of the same takes.

Growing up where we did we had a ball field we could walk to but when we could only get 12 or so guys to play we used my neighbors side yard for home plate then our front yard was the rest of the infield. We had to use tennis balls because of how close some of the neighbors lived, and since my dad was one of the greatest Knothole coaches off all time we had access to bats and actual bases.

We played all day almost everyday and those bald spots showed up quickly, much to my moms dismay. My dad, raising four boys and being a coach, loved it. My mom would complain often enough we remember her saying "Why can’t they just play at the park?". My dad would just say "The grass will grow back, these guys are going to grow up and be gone before we know it".

Fast forward 30 years and here we are. As a fellow millennial, Chris B please let the kids play, grab a cold one and even offer to be full time pitcher, they’ll love you even more for it. Keep up the great work. God Bless America and Keep making Rec Ball great again.

This has to be engagement farming, right?

No way you'd complain about that much privacy, right?

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That is it this morning. Thank god the sun is out and shining. Let's go make it an incredible day.

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