Power ranking the top 5 weirdest things left in Ubers from breast milk to a picture of Donny Osmond

There are few things as bad as the sudden onset, Louisville Slugger to the back of the head-like panic when you realize you left your wallet, phone, or keys somewhere, and one of the premier places to lose something is in the back of an Uber.

But imagine the panic that would come with misplacing something that would then require you to do a hell of a lot of explaining afterward.

Uber released its 2026 Lost & Found Index, which talks about the most frequently forgotten items in rideshare vehicles.

Of course, the most common items are your phones, wallets, keys, and luggage, but we need to talk about the more unique items.

PASSENGERS SHARE 'WEIRDEST' THINGS SEEN ON PLANES, INCLUDING UNUSUAL FOODS, BARE FEET AND BARNYARD ANIMALS

Uber released the 50 most unique items left in cars, and I'm going to whittle that down to a top five power ranking of the strangest things to leave behind in a car.

5. Breast Milk

We're going to get started with a potentially controversial pick.

I think a lot of people may have had breast milk as potential top dog, but I think it's one of the items in the top 50 that's easier to explain.

Of course, that isn't to say it wouldn't melt your brain for a second if you reached down to adjust your seat and came up with some mystery breast milk.

But, think about it, who carries around breast milk? Yeah, mothers with young kids.

Doesn't it make sense that while trying to wrangle an infant in the back of some stranger's RAV4, the bottle could come out of that little side-holster pocket of the diaper bag? Then, in haste to get some fresh air (because every Uber I've ever been in has no AC, smells weird, or both), they either forget the bottle of breast milk.

Yeah, it does, and that's why it's coming in at No. 5.

4. Sack of Marbles

Are the Little Rascals taking Ubers?

This gets into something we're going to see time and time again with this list: if you care enough to travel with an unusual item, you're probably going to be more inclined to keep tabs on it.

Marbles, for instance. Where are you going in an Uber that you need to bring a sack of marbles with you?

The answer is only some kind of marble tournament, and that's if those are even a thing. They may not be.

So, if you're going somewhere to play marbles, wouldn't you want to make sure you knew where your marbles are?

I mean, no one wants to compete using house marbles, so you're going to make sure one eye is on them at all times.

3. Brand New Mini Fridge

I think the fridge uses the same logic as the marbles, and that's why I can't figure out how anyone left this in an Uber.

Let's get the obvious out of the way: even a smaller mini fridge is still pretty hefty. I don't know if this was one of those novelty ones that keeps a six-pack of Coke cold or like a nice utility drink fridge like I have in my kitchen (could not recommend doing that more, by the way), but it doesn't matter.

I think if you have a mini fridge with you — regardless of size — the trip was mini fridge-centric.

You were either picking up a mini fridge to take home, or transporting it somewhere else.

So, if the fridge is the MacGuffin that made you take the Uber, how the f--k do you forget it?!

It's also not like it's typical Uber cargo either. I feel like the driver would be like, "Hey, pal; don't forget that mini fridge you made me throw in the back of this here Kia Sportage."

2. Donny Osmond Group Photo

Of all the possible celebrity photos... Donny Osmond.

Uber listed it as a Donny Osmond "group photo," which I have to assume means it was one of those Comic-Con photos that you pay an arm and a leg for.

That's why I can't believe someone would leave that behind.

Anyone who spends that kind of money on a photo with Donny Osmond really wanted that picture. I would assume they would be sitting in the back of that Uber (sweating because of the lack of AC), just staring at their photo, being like, "I can't believe I got a picture with Marie Osmond's brother..."

So, the last thing they would ever do is lose track of it upon hopping out of the car.

Just absurd.

Of course, this is what you want to believe if you're Donny Osmond. Imagine people getting pictures with you and then being like, "Meh," and leaving them in the back of an Uber.

1. Two Trees

I can understand forgetting one tree in the back of an Uber... but two?!

Even the smallest tree is large. I think that's part of what makes it a tree. Otherwise it's just basically a glorified twig.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

So, losing track of one tree is wild, but two?

That just seems impossible, but someone was scatterbrained enough that it happened.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

I guess it could've been a pair of those mini bonsai trees. But, like the mini-fridge or a sack of marbles, it's such a specific thing; it had to have been a trip where bonsai trees were the focus.

And, if that was the case, you wouldn't forget them.