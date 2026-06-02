Kristin Cavallari had two great dates with an A-lister before he ruined the mood by whipping his junk out

What do you do after letting loose and putting on what one of the sharpest eyes for talent around described as a dominant performance during Miami Swim Week? If you’re Kristin Cavallari, you share that story about the time you went on a couple of dates with an A-lister, and he took his junk out in front of you.

That’s going to get people talking. The reality star turned podcaster, and sometimes bikini model, said during the latest episode of her "Let’s Be" Honest podcast that she went on two dates at the Sunset Tower Hotel and the Beverly Hills Hotel roughly four years ago "with a very famous man."

He turned out to be a very famous man with a bizarre go-to move of exposing himself to his dates. The dates up to that point were solid, according to Kristin. She said, reports Page Six, "[They were] two really great dates, honestly two of the best dates of my life."

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Those are the expected results of a couple of hotel dates with an A-lister, am I right? For the second date, she explained how the two of them "got a suite, swam all day, took showers separately and ate dinner on the patio," as one does on a second date.

Then the unnamed famous man brought up insecurities people have about their body that they want to overcome when they start dating someone new. She didn’t know it when the conversation started, but this was step one of this very famous man showing her his penis.

"‘I have a mole on my d–k. It’s not like that bad, but it’s noticeable. Can I just show it to you?'" she says he asked. "So he pulls out his d–k, first time I’ve seen it. I don’t see anything. I think he said it was more flesh-colored, like a white mole."

This "look at my mole on my junk" trick didn’t work on Kristin. She says that despite it being in her face, she didn’t do anything involving his member. He swung and missed with what she decided must be his move to get his junk out in front of women.

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"You know that’s what he does," she said after thinking back on the moment and letting out, "Put it away, f–king weirdo."

That would have been wise advice for Mr. A-lister prior to the second date. Now that he’s already exposed himself, he left the door open and his pants down for what Kristin had to say next.

"This is mean, but I think he’s kind of known for having a big d–k and it wasn’t that big and I think that’s what the insecurity was really about," she revealed.

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"Can I be honest with you? Changing out of his swimsuit, he had the flattest ass and horrible bacne scars. We’ve got bigger fish to fry, buddy. [That’s] one of the biggest f–king turnoffs."

A bullet dodged as far as she’s concerned. The unceremonious ending after two dates with a very famous man whom she hasn’t ever named publicly was, in the end, a good thing.