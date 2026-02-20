Outraged cruise passengers blast company's 'idiotic' new dress code crackdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Norwegian Cruise Line passengers are blasting the company's new dining dress code policy as "idiotic."

T-shirts and shorts are the norm for many cruise lovers — but anyone who wants to dine at Norwegian Cruise's top tier restaurants may soon be swapping comfy clothes for designer duds.

Palomar, Ocean Blue, Onda, Cagney’s, Le Bistro and Haven restaurants will no longer allow shorts or flip-flops, according to the cruise line's website.

POPULAR CRUISE COMPANY ABRUPTLY SHUTS DOWN, DISRUPTING UPCOMING VACATIONS

Tank tops, hoodies, robes, shorts, jeans with holes or tears, and caps/hats "may not be permitted" at various dining locations as well, the company said.

Attire with offensive language or images has been ruled out too, according to the Norwegian Cruise Line's "frequently asked questions" page.

"Do not like the new rules for some of the restaurant venues. I am on VACATION, in a warm-weather climate, wearing a [collared] shirt and nice SHORTS," one traveler wrote in response to one of the company's Facebook posts.

"Been on 15 cruises with Norwegian, loved the relaxed style," the traveler continued.

EMERGENCY SCARE ROCKS MAJOR CRUISE SHIP COMPANY AS ANOTHER VOYAGE IS CANCELED

"Tell the fuddy daddies where to go," the person added about the new policy — dubbing it "idiotic."

In response to that particular poster on Facebook, the company replied, "Hi, we appreciate your feedback as it is valuable to us. If there is anything else we can do to assist you, please don't hesitate to call us directly."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

The beloved cruise line, which predicted it would have 3 million passengers across 34 ships in 2025, is known for its laid-back vibe.

So the new dress code for certain restaurants came as a shock to some.

Another Facebook commenter griped, "Agreed! Nice shorts [and a] nice collared shirt should be allowed when on a Caribbean or other warm-weather cruise!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The person added, "Who wants to pack pants for only a couple [of nights] for just dinner?!"

One man disagreed, saying, "Bring back class to sailing."

Yet another traveler wrote, "Not sure the new no shorts rule is really what your customers are looking for. The freestyle thing has always been a big draw for NCL and I think this change is rather [tone-deaf]."

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

But one man disagreed, saying, "Bring back class to sailing. For the nicer restaurants, not too much to ask to require slacks and a nice shirt."

He also said, "No one wants to see hairy legs and smelly, fungus-laden [toenails] while dining."

Another person chimed in, "Bravo on the new dress codes for restaurants!"

Fox News Digital reached out to Norwegian Cruise Line for comment.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The company points out on its website that it's "been the premier innovator in the cruise line industry for over 58 years. Most notably, we revolutionized the industry by offering guests the opportunity to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes."

It also says, "Our award-winning fleet of 20 contemporary ships sail to nearly 350 of the world's most desirable destinations."

Headquartered in Miami, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is a leading global cruise company operating Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.