Paige Spiranac stunned by the power & 'tempo' of pros ahead of women's U.S. Open, Barkley chair lifts & MEAT

What a beautiful morning here in NW Ohio. The high is supposed to get up to around 87, no clouds, no rain, no wind. We're talking ideal conditions, but before I go enjoy the patio, it's time for work and we get things rolling today with Thursday Screencaps.

Good news: I didn't have some third party electrical contractor show up at my house this morning to install a smart meter and shut off our electric. More on that in a minute.

In case you haven't been paying attention, a huge weekend of golf starts today in Columbus, OH and Los Angeles. Let's start with the ladies in L.A. where they'll tee it up for the U.S. Women's Open at Riviera. If you like late-night golf on the East Coast, you're in luck. NBCSN will have you covered tonight from 7-10 p.m. ET.

The world's No. 1 ranked golf influencer, Paige Spiranac, was on the course Wednesday and reports that the power and tempo of the ladies has her in awe. Look at this video. Paigeviews, a former pro, rarely even talks women's golf, so to see this look of awe on her face says something.

PAIGE SPIRANAC CONTINUES HER GENERATIONAL GOLF CONTENT INFLUENCING RUN IN 2026, MIKE ALSTOTT IS RIPPED & MEAT!

Speaking of golf, thank you to Dayton (my birthplace) for this gem of a story from a U.S. Senior Open qualifier

It doesn't get much crazier than what went down Monday at Miami Valley Country Club in Dayton where entrants were attempting to get into the U.S. Open. One of those entrants, Mark Knecht, had a day he'll never forget. On No. 12, Knecht yanked a drive that flew out onto a road and went through a truck's windshield.

I know this area. I was born a about 1/8 of a mile down the road from where this incident took place. As a child, we went to the dentist about .2 miles in the other direction. I am an expert on this part of Dayton. Let's just say that this area is now straight up the 'hood. You could get shot at any moment.

That's what makes what happened after that tee shot so incredible, but so predictable. The truck driver was furious and wanted a piece of whoever cracked his windshield.

NFL WIFE CLAIRE KITTLE CONTINUES HER METEORIC RISE UP THE POP CULTURE RANKINGS, HOME RUN OFF A HEAD & MEAT!

"As the three golfers, their caddies and a rules official walked down the No. 12 fairway, they were surprised to see a red pickup truck driving toward them. The driver of the truck was upset that an errant golf ball cracked his windshield on the driver’s side while he was driving near the course," the Dayton Daily News reported.

"He entered the golf course property through a maintenance gate and drove toward the golfers. The driver was told to drive off the course and go to the pro shop where a report was filed with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office."

As if that isn't crazy enough, Knecht walks up to the 13th tee box, a 143-yard par 3, and proceeds to ace the hole. As they say back home, only in Day-in, as some of the locals say it.

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Thank you to those of you who had my back when the electrical contractor didn't knock at my door before he was going to cut my electricity to install a 'smart' meter

Trust me, there were dozens and dozens of you who emailed. The Fox readers really lit up over my predicament.

– I received many messages like this one from Dave M: Contractor's lucky he didn't show up in my backyard unannounced. Wife would have fired off a warning shot!

Completely unprofessional and I would contact your utility. They usually send notices, especially for folks who work from home, as it affects their business.

WHY YOU SHOULD THINK TWICE BEFORE JOINING A POWER SAVER PROGRAM

– Les L. emails: Thanks for your column on the subject. I don't know if my experience is like that of others, but, in south central Indiana, I pay nearly $18 a month for the "privilege" of NOT having one. Someone comes out and reads my meter each month.

It's kind of like being required to have insurance, or paying in order to not have to. What a backwards world.

– Sam Mac in Breckenridge, CO reports: Yes, Joe. They can shut them off at the central facility. If ‘someone’ decides that you are using too much electricity, they can shut it off. Welcome to Big Brother and 1984.

GOOGLE NEST STILL SENDS DATA AFTER REMOTE CONTROL CUTOFF, RESEARCHER FINDS

Kinsey: Again, I get that the smart thermostats have been targeted with this Big Brother stuff. I just haven't heard a definitive report on the smart meters being targeted. Couldn't they just shut off the power grid to neighborhoods before smart meters?

– Jaime C. in Houston checks in: You should absolutely get a courtesy knock if a contractor is coming to your house to work. Better yet, they should notify you at least 24 hours ahead of time that they're coming. That way, you can prepare for that ridiculous "we'll be there between 9am and 1pm" BS.

We had smart electric meters installed several years ago and had no say so in the matter. We got a letter saying the power company was going to do it, and a week later, they did. They did at least let us know they were coming, but now the can monitor everything and cut off the power if they so desire. The last smart thermostat we had was a freebie when we switched power companies a while back, but they sort of neglected to let us know that once we logged it in to their system, they could control it.

5 WORRISOME PRIVACY CLAUSES HIDDEN IN SMART HOME DEVICES

Middle of the summer, my 72 degree temp setting would randomly switch to 78 for no reason at all, and I spent the whole season changing it back. We got rid of that one, and since you can't get analog thermostat any more, be sure you don't allow outside access toyour new one when you install it. We had that option and we damn sure used it. AC is much better now. Technology ain't all that it's cracked up to be....

– Readers like Matthew K. say there's something more at play with these smart meters: The power company will also be able to probably come in through your network in your home by the way of the meter in addition to controlling the amount of power you can and cannot use when they want to.

– Ann W. tells me: My sister who lives in Florida, was contacted by their power company a few years ago and they offered to install a "smart meter" that would lower the power bill. Of course, she said "yes" without asking questions. It lowered her power bill all right, by raising the temperature that is allowed for the A/C. She isn't able to control the temperature herself. She obviously never would have chosen that had she understood how it worked.

I live in California and am surprised that they haven't done this to me yet, being as PROGRESSIVE as they are!!! I'm sure that it will come sooner rather than later as there is a problem providing the amount of power that we need now. They poured money into "green energy" (and into the pockets of the politicians, I'm sure) instead of keeping up with the power system as it was and are now scrambling trying to figure out how to provide what is needed.

Never give up! Never give up! Never give up!

Ann added:

It was a thermostat but, wouldn't a smart meter be even worse? Could they even shut the power off if they felt too much was being used?

– Legacy Screencaps reader Rick in Georgia tells me his own story: Joe !! You have EVERY RIGHT to be fired up over the lack of a Courtesy Knock before they cut your power off. In fact, I am in the camp of Courtesy Knocksssssss……or…..how about Knocks/Texts/Emails, smoke signals, carrier pigeons, etc…..whatever it takes to let you know you will be without power!! Electricity is the oxygen of the biz world…it powers WiFi, WiFi powers commerce and commerce makes the world go round.

Your situation got me all fired up as well b/c about a year ago, I was a guest on a live crypto podcast. My company was in the midst of an AI deal with said crypto company and Boards were meeting & investors flying all over this deal when that podcast went live. For the better part of an hour, I was thundering away on all sorts of topics that helped the deal and hence, my firm.

A final question was asked of me and it was a hanging lollipop right over the plate that I was smacking around left and right. I am in that kill zone when all of a sudden: black silence. Screen freezes. As you know, your brain works in weird ways….processing stuff in ultra real time mode. In a millisecond, it was screen, lights, printer, AC - the works. I could see/hear it all gone…just instantly whirring down to the stone ages. I knew power to the entire house was totally gone.

It was a sunny day in the middle of summer, so I knew this was not a thunderstorm related deal. I live on 6 acres of old farmland and our house is set back a long driveway away from the street. I go storming out of the house and can see all those big trucks with major lifts just going at all the utility poles by my mailbox. I am firecracker white hot at those workers and asked them your question…..how about a courtesy knock before you go Zero Dark on my house ? One guy says they knocked (no way) and my loud reply was something about "you guys text me all the time about various nonsense alerts, billing stuff, power saving programs, surveys, etc. but could not send me a courtesy text before you zapped power at 2pm in the middle of a friggin’ workday ??!!

Things were about to get real heated as I explained my situation and how they impacted it. I mentioned the live crypto podcast they ruined and one of the workers made some comment that let me know he was a Trump Guy. I made some dig about Democrats, central banks digital currencies, the Federal Reserve, national debt and financial regulations and before you know it, cooler heads prevailed as me & the Power Guys railed about Kamala, Biden, Obama, taxes and regulations. Things ended with them promising to do more than knock (they did not even do that) next time. Truce.

Hats off to you Joe for keeping your cool, getting back to it and cranking out another great Screencaps for all of us.

Kinsey: There were so many emails I can't possibly publish all of them this morning. You guys are 100% fired up over this subject, so, being the content guy I am, I'll continue to lean right into this. DO YOU ALLOW YOUR ELECTRIC PROVIDER TO CONTROL YOUR THERMOSTAT? I WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

At least Costco isn't selling the cheap piece of junk sheds like last summer – yet, that I know of

I want you guys to show me saunas you've built and tell me how much you spent on cedar lumber. I have to believe this can be done for way less than $3,000.

Do you use a bed fan...a fan shooting air between the sheets?

– Ryan swears by this fan (#notsponsored that I know of): Hey again...having some porch drinks after my weekly Wednesday mowing/trimming session. I know, I know, Thursdays!!!(That is a whole other story but Wednesday's make sense for my home location and for my weekly schedule. I've been too proud to ask for a sticker or compete in the league because I respect it too much)

Anyhoo, I'm sitting here with an 8" rechargeable clamp on fan blowing on me and I was thinking about how it's really changed the porch life comfort level. But an even bigger change for comfort has been a "bedfan." I provided a link below but I'm going on summer #5 of lower energy bills and better sleep. I know you probably have a bunch of readers that could benefit. I've spent a fortune over the years on trying to sleep better but nothing has had the impact like this "between the sheets" fan.

I sleep much better. (Understatement!) And I'd be a fool for this testimonial to not mention the awesomeness from after a hot steamy session with the significant other! Cuddling got a lot "cooler." For the record, not sponsored. Just appreciative. And to make it even better, made in the great state of Texas. For further proof of no affiliation...I live in Southern Indiana...

(And Nebraska's basketball season was nothing like a 16-0 Indiana out of nowhere football season!) Go Hoosiers!

Kinsey: Not needed in this house! I keep my DUMB thermostat at a reasonable temp and have a cheap tower fan from Costco for the nights that get a little toasty. I combine that with a Purple pillow that stays cool and there are no issues.

There's a new edition of the Screencaps newsletter coming out this afternoon and you don't want to miss one of the emails

Trust me. I'm talking one of the craziest emails I've ever received. That's your tease. Make sure you're opening that newsletter when it hits your inbox.

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That is it this morning. I'm back in a groove after that electric issue, but it turned out to be great for content, so it turned into a win.

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Don't forget to get your lawn mowed tonight and looking beautiful for the first weekend of June. You owe it to yourself to be relaxed and enjoying the patio this weekend. Go get dialed in.

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