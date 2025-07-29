Beach town cracks down on half-naked tourists with hefty fines for inappropriate attire

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Another vacation destination is calling out beachgoers over their swimsuits as summer hotspots continue to combat the disruptions of overtourism.

The seaside resort of Les Sables-d’Olonne, France, has implemented a ban against tourists frolicking around town in their swimwear.

Yannick Moreau, the town mayor, took to his Facebook page to remind locals and tourists that it "is forbidden to walk around topless or in a swimsuit."

"It’s a question of respect for locals who don’t want people wandering around their town half-naked," Moreau wrote.

"It’s also a rule for basic hygiene in our markets, our shops and our streets," he added. "It is also an elementary rule of public hygiene in our markets, our businesses, our alleys."

Municipal police officers are empowered to enforce the rule, with violators facing up to $175 in fines.

The town’s campaign is accompanied by the slogan "In Les Sables d’Olonne, respect doesn’t go on holiday."

Flyers displaying the rule remind tourists that their beaches stretch seven miles, allowing tourists to sport their suits there – but not in the town.

Les Sables-d'Olonne sits on the Atlantic coast of western France.

It's known for being one of the largest seaside spots in the European country.

Over 100 million international visitors traveled to France in 2024, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

Earlier this month, the mayor of Chetaïbi, Alegeria, called for longer and looser shorts on men — issuing a decree banning them from walking around in Bermuda shorts.

"These summer outfits disturb the population. They go against our society’s moral values and sense of decency," Mayor Layachi Allaoua said, as Fox News Digital previously reported.

"The population can no longer tolerate seeing foreigners wandering the streets in indecent clothing," he added.

Officials in the coastal city of Annaba then called on the mayor to rescind his order.

After two days of controversy, the mayor reversed the order — saying he wanted to preserve "peace and tranquility" for both locals and tourists and that he was not influenced by Islamist pressure, according to AP.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.